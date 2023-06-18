Home » Ukraine, “wheat deal will not be renewed”
Ukraine, “wheat deal will not be renewed”

The war in Ukraine reaches day 480. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says: “The agreement on the export of wheat from Ukrainian ports it has no chance” of being renewed. Zelensky says that Ukraine “is regaining positions” and therefore “can win”. Biden calls it “totally irresponsible” of Russia to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. Meanwhile, Moscow opens a window of dialogue and says that some peace proposals “could work”. In Russia came several leaders of African countries whom they discussed with Putin of a rapprochement between the two countries at war. From Kiev they warn: the African delegation that came to Ukraine “was only interested in suspending the arrest warrant for Putin”.

