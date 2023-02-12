Of Ariadne Ascione

it was Amadeus who gave voice to the words of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on the Sanremo stage

After days of controversy during the Sanremo 2023 final, Amadeus read (very late, around 2.15 am) a message sent by Volodymyr Zelenskythe president of Ukraine

. A letter addressed to all the protagonists of the Festival:

Dear participants, organizers and guests of the Festival. For more than seven decades the Sanremo Festival has been heard all over the world. Every year on the shores of the Ligurian Sea, songs, culture, music and art win. Shooting and explosions are heard in my country today, but theUkraine will win this war together with the free world, thanks to the voice of freedom, democracy and culture. I thank the Italian people and their leaders, I wish all the finalists success and I want to invite all the winners to Kiev on the day of victory, of our victory. This victory is achieved under extremely difficult conditions, thanks to our defenders. Hundreds of songs have already been written about this. I am sure that one day we will all hear our victory song together.

After Zelensky's message, a Ukrainian band, the Antytila, took to the Ariston stage: We want to thank you if we are here, on this stage, to represent how a not so big city in Ukraine is fighting and not giving up and how our whole country , Ukraine, is fighting the war we didn't start," the group said after the performance. We are fighting for our future, our freedom and for our ideals and principles that we share with you. Ukraine fights, resists, Ukraine will win. Thank you for your support Italy, Grazie mille Sanremo (thanksgiving pronounced in Italian, ed.).

The Ariston stage is an opportunity to convey the truth and the message of support we need for peace to return to European territory. An incredible opportunity to launch a message of unity around the defense of the main joint values. An opportunity to also thank all the Italian people for the support received since the first days of Russia’s war against my country, said theambasciatore Melnyk.

The hypothesis of a video presence of Zelensky had aroused various political reactions. Many had wondered about the opportunity for such a clear-cut incursion of the theme of war into the festival setting. Among the opponents, also Matteo Salvini: If I have ten minutes to see the Sanremo Festival, I will see the songs, not Zelensky, said the Minister of Infrastructure. Even the leader of Azione Carlo Calenda is perplexed: There are few doubts about our line of support for Ukraine. However, I consider it a mistake to combine a musical event with the message of the President of a country at war.

When Stefano Coletta announced the final decision – and therefore Zelesnsky's participation only through a written text – there was no shortage of reactions. Since the Sanremo Festival is also very popular in Russia – since the time of the USSR: it should not be forgotten that singers like Al Bano, Pupo and Toto Cotugno are legends – the news of the change of plans provoked an ironic response from the ministry's spokesperson Russian Foreign Minister: Too bad, Zelensky might as well have won this contest with a rap.