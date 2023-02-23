news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 23 – Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, the Italian Red Cross has been at the side of the affected communities and the most fragile people. “A year later, the story of our documentary narrates the daily life of a country in which life tries to go on despite the enormous difficulties that have hit helpless people – says Rosario Valastro, president of the CRI – Just as we have gathered the testimony of those Red Cross volunteers who are on the field to rescue and help” Through a long journey to the symbolic places of the conflict, the authors of the documentary “Winter Breath”, the filmmakers Annalisa Ausilio and Emiliano Albensi, drag the viewer into the upheaval lives from the conflict. Like the story of Paolo, a Ligurian pensioner who three years ago moved to Piski, a small village in northern Ukraine, to join his wife Olga, and who has survived this “new normal” for a year. The same normality that Larisa, a displaced nurse from Mykolaiv, is looking for, who now lives in Vinnytsia and has made her skills available after “meeting with the Red Cross”. The “long and unstoppable” commitment of the Italian Red Cross, immediately alongside the Ukrainian Red Cross, frames the narrative, while the images are accompanied by the music of maestro Remo Anzovino. In this year the efforts of the Red Cross are demonstrated by the numbers: 3,500 tons of humanitarian aid sent, 245 fragile people rescued in 3 evacuation missions from Lviv, 27 ambulances delivered to the Ukrainian Red Cross and, to date, used as mobile clinics to ensure health care even in the most remote places as well as the project for the construction of 120 lodgings for internally displaced persons. (HANDLE).

