Tanks around population centers, queues at shops, weapons and soldiers. Life in Bakhmut and the surrounding villages amidst gunfire, fear and devastation

The war in Ukraine reaches day 408. Chinese mission of the French president Macron and the president of the EU Commission von der Leyen. To the two European leaders, the president Xi Jinping shows willingness to call the Ukrainian president Zelensky, but Moscow reiterates that for now there are no prospects for a peaceful solution. On the crisis, in fact, China insists “on promoting peace talks and a political solution” and Russia recognizes its mediation potential, but then underlines that the situation with Kiev is still difficult. Meanwhile, the NYT reveals that top secret document of the US and NATO on plans to strengthen the Ukrainian army in view of an offensive against Russia were published on social media this week. The Pentagon has opened an investigation into the leak.