The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is giving a speech to mark a year of the war, in Kiev’s Hagia Sophia, and has asked for a minute of silence to commemorate “the heroes” fighting to resist the Russian invasion. “Glory to all who are fighting now,” she said. “Your effort brings victory closer, and decides whether Ukraine will exist,” she said. “Every day depends on you, Ukrainian soldier. You are the most important person, you are the reason why millions of Ukrainians are still alive today. You are the reason why victory will sound,” said Zelensky. Today the Polish prime minister, Tadeusz Morawiecki, is visiting Kiev.

The commemoration

During the minute of silence, the seconds were marked by the sound of drums. Those present then shouted the slogan “glory to Ukraine”. Zelensky, wearing a camouflage jacket, thanked the Ukrainian army, intelligence services, security forces, police for their daily sacrifice. “Glory to you and all who help every day, fighting and saving lives, Glory to our heroes! Glory to Ukraine!”, he concluded. Zelensky presented medals and honors to the soldiers during the ceremony and to the families of the soldiers who died at the front. Memorial ceremonies will be held in other parts of the country. In the early hours of the morning, Kiev bells rang to mark the anniversary of the Russian invasion.

The war in the field

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Russian invasion, let it be known that Kiev is “preparing a counteroffensive”. “We will strike harder and from greater distances, in the air, on land, at sea and in cyberspace. There will be our counter-offensive. We are working hard to prepare,” wrote Minister Oleksy Reznikov on Facebook.

Zelensky’s speech

“On February 24, 2022, millions of us made a choice: not a white flag but a blue and yellow one. Don’t flee, but face. Resisting and fighting. It has been a year of pain, tears, faith and unity. And during this year we remained invincible. And we know that 2023 will be the year of our victory!” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his Twitter account on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of his country. Zelensky accompanied his message with a video, mounted, of images of this war year.

In a speech broadcast on social media, the Ukrainian president said that “Ukraine inspired and united the world“. And that “it won’t stop until the killers are brought to justice.”The world has seen what Ukraine is capable of. They are the new heroes. The defenders of Kiev, the defenders of Azovstal. Enterprises made by entire cities. Karkhiv, Chernihiv, Mariupol, Kherson, Mykholaiv, Gostomel, Volnovalka, Bucha, Irpin, Okhtyrka – heroic cities. The capitals of invincibility,” he added. “A year ago, on this very day, from this very place, around seven in the morning, I addressed you with a short statement. It only lasted 67 seconds. It contained the two most important things, then and now. That Russia has started a full-scale war against us. And that we are strong. We are ready for anything. We will defeat everyone. Because we are Ukraine!”. “That’s how it started on February 24, 2022. The longest day of our lives. The most difficult day in our modern history. We woke up early and haven’t slept since.”

The position of the European Union

“Since the beginning of the war, Putin has failed in his goal of dividing the EU. Instead of wiping Ukraine off the map, he has faced an opposition that is stronger than ever. Ukraine has stood as a witness to the strength of those who opposes for freedom. Ukraine will prevail because the EU will be by its side and our support will continue”. The president of the EU Commission said so Ursula von der Leyen speaking Estonian. “Ukraine has already chosen Europe, she has already chosen the unity of our values. In these dark times the hearts of Ukrainians are warmed by the hope that they can join Europe,” stressed von der Leyen. “We stand firmly with Ukraine, determined as always: to support Ukraine financially, economically and militarily. Our member states are delivering military equipment. And we will use joint procurement to deliver urgent military supplies to Ukraine, such as , the 155 mm ammunition. We are working with our defense industry on production of this ammunition and other equipment needed by the Ukrainian forces”. “We stand firmly with Ukraine, determined as always: to support Ukraine financially, economically and militarily. Our member states are delivering military equipment. And we will use joint procurement to deliver urgent military supplies to Ukraine, such as , the 155 mm ammunition. We are working with our defense industry on production of this ammunition and other equipment needed by the Ukrainian forces”.

“Today is a dark anniversary. For Ukraine. For Europe. And for the world. For one year Russia waged war on Ukraine. And for one year Ukraine fought back with courage. A free Ukraine and independent is a free and independent Europe. Ukraine will prevail”. This is what the president of the EU Council declares Charles Michel.

Macron to the Ukrainians: “France is by your side”

“Ukrainians, France stays by your side. To solidarity, victory and peace”: French President Emmanuel Macron wrote in a tweet, one year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Among the many demonstrations of solidarity from France to the country hit by the war of Vladimir Putin, the Eiffel Tower – the symbolic monument of Paris – is lit up in these days with the colors of Ukraine.

Nuclear weapons "cannot be used" and nuclear war "cannot be fought". It is one of the 12 points of the document released by China for a solution to the crisis in Ukraine. Skeptical NATO: "China has no credibility, it has never condemned the invasion"

Virtual summit with Biden and the G7 leader

On the occasion of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the White House reports in a statement, US President Joe Biden will have a virtual meeting with G7 leaders and the Ukrainian president at 3pm Italian time. Biden and the other G7 leaders will reaffirm their commitment to “continue to coordinate efforts to support Ukraine and make Russia pay the costs of this war”, reports the White House.

"Victory will be won" by Russia in Ukraine and "we will take back our territories" said the deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council. After "fundamental agreements on real borders or a new Helsinki pact"

Aid for 2 billion from the USA

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN that Washington will deliver another tranche of military aid to Ukraine amounting to 2 billion dollars. Sullivan did not provide details about these new deliveries. The senior official, who accompanied Joe Biden on a surprise visit to Kiev this week, added that the US administration is constantly wondering how to “give Ukraine the tools it needs to win”.