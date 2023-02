Afp

In Ukraine, Zelensky removed the commander of the Joint Operation Forces of Ukraine (JFO), Eduard Moskalyov, from his post. The announcement of the removal is contained in a terse presidential decree, which does not provide any explanation as to the reasons for the measure. Moskalyov was appointed last March to head the JFO, which effectively coordinates the Ukrainian offensive against Russian forces in the eastern region of Donbass.