Ukraine, Zelensky: “Our soldiers advance, step by step”

“Russia has destroyed the Kakhovka dam, there is proof”: The New York Times “nails” Putin. Russian attack on Sumy: father and 4-year-old son killed
REAL TIME June 19, 202301:55
The UN accuses Moscow of blocking aid to the victims of the dam
Russian attack on Sumy, father and 4-year-old son killed
Zelensky: “With African leaders we talk about peace, with Moscow about war”
14,000 without electricity in the Kherson region
Zelensky: “Our soldiers advance, step by step”
Kiev: “At least 240 children taken away from their families”
Kiev launches its counteroffensive – VIDEO
