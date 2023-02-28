Home Health Ukraine, Zelensky: “Situation in Bakhmut increasingly complicated”
Health

Ukraine, Zelensky: “Situation in Bakhmut increasingly complicated”

by admin
Ukraine, Zelensky: “Situation in Bakhmut increasingly complicated”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted in his usual evening speech that the situation for Ukrainian troops around Bakhmut in the east of the country is becoming very difficult. “The situation is getting more and more complicated,” he said. “The enemy is systematically destroying everything that can be used to protect our positions,” he added, calling the fighting Ukrainian soldiers “true heroes.” Zelensky then thanked “all those who help our soldiers and do everything to ensure that our defenders have as many weapons as possible, long-range weapons, powerful weapons.”

See also  Health in common | the poster

You may also like

“We know the truth!”: the twitter account of...

To sculpt your abs you need to train...

agreement with trade unions – breaking latest news

Mps: Axa launches accelerated bookbuilding for institutions to...

Massacre of migrants in Calabria: 4 bodies recovered,...

Torre Annunziatata, the man killed and thrown into...

The loneliness of women in menopause: talking about...

Biraghi, goal from midfield in Verona-Fiorentina: even faster...

“Maurizio Costanzo saved my life”, the memory at...

alarm in supermarkets. What happens and why there...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy