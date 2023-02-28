Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted in his usual evening speech that the situation for Ukrainian troops around Bakhmut in the east of the country is becoming very difficult. “The situation is getting more and more complicated,” he said. “The enemy is systematically destroying everything that can be used to protect our positions,” he added, calling the fighting Ukrainian soldiers “true heroes.” Zelensky then thanked “all those who help our soldiers and do everything to ensure that our defenders have as many weapons as possible, long-range weapons, powerful weapons.”