Zelensky: “Historic decision” L The Hague Court’s decision was hailed as “historic” by Volodymyr Zelensky. “The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin. A historic decision, from which historic responsibility will start”, commented the Ukrainian president in his evening speech reported on Telegram. “It would be impossible to carry out such a criminal operation without the order of the top leader of the terrorist state,” he said, adding that deporting children to Russia is an “evil” Russian state “policy that begins with the very first official of this State”. Zelensky thanked the ICC “for its willingness to truly bring the guilty to justice”.

Biden: “Arrest warrant justified” “Putin has clearly committed war crimes: the ICC’s arrest warrant against him is justified.” US President Joe Biden said so. Although the United States does not recognize the ICC either, Biden said it “is a very strong signal.”

EU: “It’s just the beginning” “With the arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin we are faced with an important decision for international justice and for the Ukrainian people: we have always said in the European Union that the perpetrators of crimes in Ukraine will have to be held accountable: this is only l ‘beginning of the process’. The High Representative for EU foreign policy said so Joseph Borrell. “The EU supports the work of the International Criminal Court, there can be no impunity”, she added.

Moscow: “Toilet paper” – The Kremlin instead dismissed the matter by defining the move “unacceptable” and without any legal value. The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council thought about it Dmitry Medvedev offering the most colorful image by tweeting a toilet paper emoji accompanying the comment: “No need to explain WHERE this document should be used”; while Lvova-Belova limited herself to saying that “we continue to work” on children.

Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court: “Hundreds of children deported from orphanages” – “The incidents identified by my office include the deportation of at least hundreds of children taken from orphanages and foster homes. Many of these, we believe, were given up for adoption in the Russian Federation.” This is what the prosecutor of the ICC declares in a statement Karim Khan. “Law has been amended in the Russian Federation, through presidential decrees issued by President Putin, to expedite the granting of Russian citizenship, making it easier for Russian families to adopt. My Office argues that these acts, among others, demonstrate the intention to definitively remove these children from their country. At the time of these deportations, Ukrainian children were persons protected by the Fourth Geneva Convention”, explains Khan adding: “In our request we also underlined that most of the acts of this deportation scheme were carried out in the context of acts of aggression committed by Russian military forces against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, which began in 2014”.

“In September last year, I addressed the United Nations Security Council and stressed that the investigation into the alleged illegal deportation of children from Ukraine was a priority for my Office. The human impact of these crimes has been also clarified during my last visit to Ukraine.While I was there, I visited one of the nursing homes from which the children would be taken, near the current front lines of the conflict.The accounts of those who had cared for these children and their fears about what had become of them underlined the urgent need for action. We must ensure that those responsible for alleged crimes are held accountable and that children are returned to their families and communities. As I said at the time, we cannot allow children to be treated as if they were the spoils of war”, continues the prosecutor.

“Since taking up my position as prosecutor, I have emphasized that the law must provide shelter for the most vulnerable on the front lines and that we must also put the experiences of children in conflict at the center of our work. To do this, we have tried to bring our work to communities, tap into advanced technological tools and, above all, build innovative partnerships to support our investigative work.While today is a concrete first step with respect to the situation in Ukraine, my Office continues to develop multiple interconnected lines of inquiry. “As I stated in Bucha last May, Ukraine is a crime scene encompassing a large and complex array of alleged international crimes. We will not hesitate to file further requests for arrest warrants when the evidence calls for it,” concludes Khan.