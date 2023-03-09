8
The stay of the two Ukrainian doctors is part of a knowledge transfer organized and funded by the Federal Ministry of Health. A total of 40 Ukrainian doctors are being trained at 8 BG clinics throughout Germany. “Ukrainian doctors do great things under war conditions,” said Lauterbach. “We want to help them so that even fewer seriously injured people die or lose limbs. The exchange of experiences serves this goal.”
