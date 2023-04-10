Home Health Ukrainian military, the situation in Bakhmut is ‘hell’
(ANSA) – ROME, 09 APR – “Bakhmut is resisting and has a supply” of weapons, but “the Russians are more numerous than us and have more ammunition”. This was stated by Yuriy Syrotyuk, a Ukrainian military man in an interview on national television, specifying that the situation in Bakhmut is “really tough” for the Kiev forces, as they are outnumbered by Russian troops and Wagner fighters. “It’s hell in Bakhmut. We are currently holding the right flank of the city’s defense.

Enemy artillery is firing non-stop,” he said.

The battles inside the city are “the most difficult because we are very close to the enemy,” added Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. “But the supply routes are still open and the Ukrainian forces are holding their positions,” he said, noting that Wagner’s mercenary fighters were “the most aggressive in Bakhmut’s direction,” and that Russian paratroopers are also engaged in the area. and foot soldiers.

Unofficial reports suggest that Russian forces are continuing their slow advance through the center of Bakhmut and into the western parts of the city, with the railway station as a potential next key target to conquer. (HANDLE).

