Ukrainian War. From hypersonic missiles to the “Wagner revolt”. Another hard day of war

9:57 Kiev has second thoughts: “Hypersonic missile shot down” After an initial denial, the commander of the air force of the Ukrainian armed forces Mykola Oleschuk confirmed that a Kinzhal hypersonic missile was shot down over the skies of the capital Kiev on the night of May 4 by the US Patriot anti-missile system. “Congratulations to the people of Ukraine on a historic event! Yes, we shot down the Kinzhal” with the ‘Patriots’, he wrote in Telegram. “The Kh-47 missile was fired from a MiG-31K from the territory of Russia,” he added. Yesterday, the Defense Express portal had reported the shooting down of the missile, but the Ukrainian Air Force spokesman later denied.

12:49 Russians: no evacuation from central Zaporizhzhia The Russian administration of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine has assured that no demobilization of employees from the site is planned for the moment after the announcement of partial evacuations in the area amid fears of an offensive Ukraine. “At the moment there is no need to evacuate the employees of the plant or the inhabitants of the city of Energodar. Stay calm,” Yuri Tchernichuk, director of the site, said in a statement.

13:02 Prigozhin: cedere a Kadyrov posizioni a Bakhmut Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has announced he will hand over the positions of his mercenaries in Bakhmut to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s soldiers by May 10, when his fighters withdraw from the city. “I am already contacting his representatives to immediately start the transfer of positions, so that on May 10 at 00.00, exactly at the moment when, according to our calculations, we completely exhaust our combat potential, our comrades will take our place and they will continue the assault on the village of Bakhmut,” he said Prigozhin quoted by his press service.

13:40 Attack on blogger Prilepin The conditions of the Russian nationalist writer Zakhar Prilepin are serious while his driver died in the explosion of the car in which they were travelling. This was stated by regional representatives of the Russian Interior Ministry to the Interfax agency. There are no other injuries. “An air ambulance was sent to Nizhny Novgorod to transport Prilepin. He should be transported to a Moscow hospital for treatment,” the emergency services explained. Prilepin was wounded in the legs in the explosion. According to an initial reconstruction, the writer’s coup guard saw some men approaching the car and chased them away. “They were supposedly spying on Prilepin and planted the bomb under his car. The search is ongoing,” authorities said.

14:30 Attack on Prilepin. Arrested a suspect A man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the bomb attack in which Russian nationalist writer Zakhar Prilepin was injured and his driver was killed. This was announced by the Russian Interior Ministry through spokesperson Irina Volk. The investigative committee of the Russian Federation has opened a terrorism investigation into the case. According to initial investigations, an explosive device weighing more than a couple of kilos, presumably based on trinitrotoluene, had been placed under the car in which Prilepin was travelling. According to sources in the Russian security agencies, it could be an attack by the resistance Ukraine.

15:12 Poland to the EU: “Sanctions on food supplies from Russia” Poland considers food supplies from Russia to the European Union unacceptable under the pretext of food security and will demand that the bloc impose sanctions on such imports. This was stated by the Polish permanent representative to the EU, Andrzej Sados, to the Pap news agency.

16:45 Zelensky pays tribute to the foot soldiers Volodymyr Zelensky paid tribute to the courage and strength of the foot soldiers. “Today, Ukraine celebrates the courage and strength of the foot soldiers who give our country the most significant achievement – the indomitability of our defense,” the Ukrainian president wrote on Telegram, “It is a great honor today to congratulate you for Infantry Day, it is an honor for me every day to represent in relations with the world, in particular, our soldiers, like our infantrymen: exemplary Ukrainian courage, exemplary resilience ukraine”. “The state is strong, because you fight with dignity – together with all the Ukrainian defense and security forces! Thank you for that!” concluded Zelensky.

16:53 Ukraine: “Free 45 defenders of Azovstal, prisoners of the Russians” The head of the Ukrainian president’s office Andriy Yermak said 45 “defenders of Azovstal”, the steel plant besieged during the battle of Mariupol last year, had been released from Russian captivity. “We are bringing home 45 of our own: 42 men and three women defenders of the Azovstal Steel Works. All of them are members of the National Guard detachment established on the Azov coast nine years ago, 35 soldiers and sergeants and 10 officers,” Yermak wrote. “Among them are warriors who got married during the defense of Mariupol, in the Azovstal steelworks,” he added. According to the Ukrainian authorities, since the beginning of the invasion the Ukraine has brought home 2,005 people from Russian captivity.

17:10 Kiev: Russia uses phosphorus bombs Ukraine accuses Russia of using phosphorus bombs in siege of Bakhmut. The BBC reports that the Kiev Armed Forces have shared drone footage that appears to show Bakhmut on fire as white phosphorus falls on the city. On Twitter, the defense ministry said the attack targeted “unoccupied areas of Bakhmut with incendiary munitions”.

17:30 Russia has shot down a Ukrainian missile in the Crimea Russia has reportedly shot down a ballistic missile over Ukraine’s annexed Crimea peninsula in 2014. “The Air Defense Forces shot down a ballistic missile over the Republic of Crimea. The missile was fired with the Ukrainian Grom- 2. No damage or losses have been reported,” Crimean Governor Sergei Aksyonov said on social media.

18:10 Prilepin is serious: operated on Doctors have decided to operate on Zakhar Prilepin, who is said to be in serious condition, in a hospital in Nizhny Novgorod. This was reported by the Russian emergency services quoted by Interfax, according to which “it was decided not to transfer him to Moscow, but to undergo an operation in Nizhny Novgorod. The conditions are considered serious”. According to local Telegram channels, Prilepin – who was allegedly injured in both legs in the explosion of a remotely controlled bo, ba placed under his car – was flown from the site of the attack by helicopter to the regional hospital ” Semashko” from Nizhny Novgorod.

18:46 The Russians: “The bomber confessed to working for Kiev” The Investigative Committee said the detainee, Alexander Permyakov, confessed to planting a bomb on the road to Prilepin’s car and confessed to having “acted on orders from the Ukrainian secret services,” the Russians explained.

18:50 Kiev: six bomb squad dead in bombing The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that as a result of Russian shelling in the Kherson region, six bomb squad were killed and two others were injured. “Today, State Emergency Services lost part of his family. During demining in the Kherson region, our bomb squad came under fire. Six of our specialists died,” Serhii Kruk, head of the state emergency service, said in a Facebook update. “Two others, one of them a female paramedic, were injured and are currently hospitalised. Equipment destroyed,” he added. “The terrorists continue to violate all the norms of international law, shooting at our boys who have been trying to de-mine the territory for more than a month”. The Prosecutor General’s Office said on Telegram that Russian troops shelled the Kherson region today and one civilian woman was injured.

18:55 Zelensky: “King Charles and Queen Camilla friends of Ukraine” “Today, the head of government of Ukraine and the first lady of Ukraine represented our country in the United Kingdom, at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. On behalf of all the Ukrainian people, I congratulate Their Majesties, true friends of Ukraine, on this historic event, ushering in a new era of the British monarchy. I wish King Charles III many successful years and the people of the United Kingdom common prosperity and victories.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram. “It was an honor for me to personally meet His Majesty in London – added the Ukrainian leader -: I remember our conversation, I remember the sincere emotion towards Ukraine and the Ukrainians. Thanks for the support! Thanks to all Brits! Thank you to everyone who helps protect life and liberty!” Zelensky had met the British monarch in early February during his visit to London.

19:10 Filorussi: “Two women killed by Ukrainian bombing” Two women were killed today in a bombing raid by Ukrainian forces on the city of Donetsk in Donbass. This was announced by the mayor, Alexei Kulemzin, quoted by the Tass. The bombing took place in the Petrovsky district, the mayor said on his Telegram channel. The two women were 86 and 47 years old.

20:50 Moscow: “Prilevin attack? Copa of Ukraine and USA” The responsibility for the terrorist attack against Zakhar Prilepin does not lie only with the Ukrainian authorities, but also falls with their Western patrons, mainly the United States“. The Russian Foreign Ministry denounced it in a statement. “It is obvious that it is another terrorist act organized and carried out by the Kiev regime, behind which there are its western curators”, reads the note released by the Russian agencies. The attack, continues Moscow, “is yet another manifestation of that systematic approach to the elimination of ideological opponents, which thanks to the efforts of Washingotn, has actively taken root in Ukraine since 2014, becoming the main reflection of the Kiev regime”.

