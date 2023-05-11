Ukrainian war, Kiev: Russian cluster bombs in Zaporizhzhia. Moscow admits: “Difficult situation in Ukraine”

The Pope: weapons are not the solution to problems
The Pope returns to stigmatize the trade and use of arms. “The selfishness of a few and the increasingly limited interests of some lead one to think that the solution to many problems or new needs can be found in arms, as well as to those conflicts that emerge in the reality of the life of Nations”, he writes in a message to the participants of the conference at the Lateran on Pacem in Terris. “The desire for power – observes the Pope – is still, unfortunately, a criterion for judgment and an element of activity in relations between states. And this manifests itself in the various regions with devastating effects on people and their loved ones”.
Moscow: “Warsaw’s choice on name change is hostile”
The Kremlin described Poland’s decision to change the name of the Russian city of Kaliningrad in its official documents as a “hostile act”. Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave squeezed between Lithuania and Poland on the Baltic coast, was called Königsberg before the end of the Second World War, but was later annexed by the Soviet Union and renamed in honor of the politician Mikhail Kalinin.
Polish Development Minister Waldemar Buda said yesterday that Kaliningrad will now officially be called Królewiec, the name it had when it was ruled by the Kingdom of Poland in the 15th and 16th centuries. “We do not want Russification in Poland and that is why we decided to change the name to our native language of Kaliningrad and the Kaliningrad region,” Buda said.
Zelensky: “The world will see what Europe is capable of doing for us”
«I am confident that the project of reconstruction of Ukraine after hostilities and after the war will give impetus to the development of at least our entire region – following Ukraine and all our partners who will cooperate with Ukraine. It is here, in Ukraine, that the world will see what Europe is capable of. Here, in Ukraine, we will have the maximum of Europe in Europe – the maximum possible of what European values are capable of, of what European and global cooperation is capable of.’ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter.
Russian cluster bombs over the Zaporizhzhia region
“The southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia was bombed more than 70 times in the past 24 hours, 8 civilians were injured by cluster munitions (banned by international conventions), including 3 medical ambulance workers,” the head of the administration said. regional, Yuriy Malashko, quoted by Rbc Ukraine. According to Malashko there are destructions in 20 different places in the region, where the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is located. «In Malokaterinovka, 8 people were hit by cluster bullets. Three of them are ambulance operators. Injured local residents, 3 men and 2 women,” said Malashko.
Russian bombing in Sumy Oblast of Ukraine
The military administration of Ukraine’s Sumy oblast said Russian troops shelled six communities in the region yesterday. In particular, the bombs on the village of Pavlivka killed one person and damaged a house. Sumy Oblast sits on Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia and has been the target of daily attacks since parts of the region were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.
Trump: With me the war would end in a day
“If I were president, I would solve the war in Ukraine in one day.” Donald Trump said this at an event in New Hampshire. The former US president does not comment on who should win the conflict, Kiev or Russia. “I want people to stop dying,” he said.
Kremlin: In Ukraine it is very difficult, but it is not a war
«Of course it is very difficult to compare the military potentials of Russia and Ukraine. And one may ask: why are the Russians acting so slowly? Because the Russians aren’t making war»: this is how Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, in an interview for the ATV of the Republika Srpska of Bosnia Herzegovina, filmed by Tass, describes the special operation. “We are not waging a war. It is a completely different thing to wage war: it is the total destruction of infrastructure, it is the total destruction of cities. We are not doing this. We try to preserve infrastructure and human lives,” he explained.
Kosovo tightens sanctions on Russia and Belarus
The government of Kosovo today decided to further tighten the sanctions already imposed on Russia and Belarus, together with the US and EU allies. The restrictions also include technology exports and the import of asphalt and synthetic rubber, as well as the transit of goods.
A trophy along two kilometers of territory that was claimed by the Ukrainian forces, who are once again talking about an “offensive” on Bakhmutscene of the fiercest battle of the war in Ukraine, after days of alarm over a possible fall of the city into Russian hands. A mobile front, difficult for both sides, where the third brigade of the armed forces of Kiev announced that it had advanced by 2,600 meters during the assault on the Russian positions, killing dozens of soldiers from Moscow, including Wagner mercenaries, and five prisoners. Kiev is not willing to give in because “our mission is to save our country, our independence, our people. We will take everything back,” warned the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.