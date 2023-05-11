Ukrainian war, Kiev: Russian cluster bombs in Zaporizhzhia. Moscow admits: “Difficult situation in Ukraine”









A trophy along two kilometers of territory that was claimed by the Ukrainian forces, who are once again talking about an “offensive” on Bakhmutscene of the fiercest battle of the war in Ukraine, after days of alarm over a possible fall of the city into Russian hands. A mobile front, difficult for both sides, where the third brigade of the armed forces of Kiev announced that it had advanced by 2,600 meters during the assault on the Russian positions, killing dozens of soldiers from Moscow, including Wagner mercenaries, and five prisoners. Kiev is not willing to give in because “our mission is to save our country, our independence, our people. We will take everything back,” warned the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.