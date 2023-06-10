Home » Ukrainian war, news. Night attack in Odessa, three dead and dozens wounded. LIVE
Ukrainian war, news. Night attack in Odessa, three dead and dozens wounded. LIVE

Ukraine, US ambassador to NATO: unlikely invitation to join Vilnius

NATO is ready to reiterate its support for Ukraine, committing itself “in the long term” alongside Kiev, but “it is unlikely” that the Atlantic Alliance will officially invite the Ukrainians to join the group while they are conducting a war against the Russians. This was stated by the US ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, during an interview with Politico regarding the position of the Atlantic Alliance at the Vilnius summit in July. “We are deeply interested in having a long-term relationship” with Ukraine, Smith said, but “I think allies are now in agreement that a real invitation is unlikely while (Ukrainians, ed) are busy in a large-scale war”. However, NATO wants to reaffirm its support for Ukraine and is considering how to demonstrate it at the Vilnius summit. “We want to signal to President Zelensky, if he comes in person, that we are very keen to have a relationship at long term with Ukraine”, continued the ambassador, saying that ”our support is not fading and we will not be distracted”. In any case, regarding Ukraine’s accession to NATO, “we are getting close to consensus”, but this cannot happen with an ongoing war.

