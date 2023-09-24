Ulcerative colitis: five requests from doctors and patients

Five key points to improve the management of patients with ulcerative colitis. Five requests made explicit by a group of scientists, doctors and academics, with the support of patient associations, so that – among other things – a national register of the pathology is established, therapeutic appropriateness is improved, an integrated relationship with local health facilities. They are those contained in the policy brief “The global management of patients with UC: from QoL to sustainability for the system” presented on the initiative of Senator Guido Quintino Liris and the support of IG-IBD and Amici Onlus, which have always been committed to supporting patients with chronic inflammatory bowel diseases.

Cases increasing in 2025

Ulcerative colitis is a highly disabling disease, which has a heavy impact on the professional, family, psycho-physical and sexual lives of sufferers, and which however burdens the National Health System more than other chronic conditions. In fact, it affects young adults, still of working age, and generates a triple risk of hospitalization compared to the general population, with 250 thousand medical visits every year throughout the world and just under 10 thousand euros per patient in Europe for medical expenses and hospitalizations. In Italy it affects around 160 thousand people (2019 data), although due to the general aging of the population, projections predict over 330 thousand cases in 2025.

Therapies, but not for everyone

There are no definitive therapies for this disease today, even if target therapies (biological drugs, biosimilars and small molecules) lead to a rapid reduction, if not disappearance, of the symptoms. And yet, over a quarter of patients suffering from chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (so-called IBD) do not receive this treatment.

The Lombardy case

Precisely to improve the care of these patients, experts indicate possible intervention strategies. First of all, it is necessary to understand how many patients actually exist in the country. Also to identify any disparities between the Regions. “In Lombardy, for example – he says Flavio Caprioli, general secretary of IG-IBD and professor of Gastroenterology at the Polyclinic Hospital of Milan – we have different numbers and probably higher than other Regions, given that the number of exemptions (36 thousand) is higher than the national average. This may likely be associated with various factors. One of these is the environmental one, given that there is a possible correlation between chronic intestinal inflammatory disease and pollution levels, I am thinking for example of fine particles such as PM 2.5 and PM 10, as also happens for other autoimmune diseases”.

The second point concerns the optimization of available resources taking into account the direct and indirect costs of the disease. The objective is therefore to think in terms of personalizing treatments, improving therapeutic appropriateness and early identifying patients who need advanced therapies.

It is also important to create homogeneous routes across the territory, given that at present the Italian scenario is patchy. “There is a lack of real care networks for IBD, even if Sicily and Campania have implemented a regional PDTA” he recalled Ambrogio Orlando, director of the MICI Departmental Simple Operational Unit of the Villa Sofia – Cervello Hospital in Palermo. “Lombardy’s experience is different – ​​continues Caprioli – also thanks to the action of IG-IBD, the Italian Group for the study of Chronic Intestinal Inflammatory Diseases, the scientific society that promotes clinical and basic research on ulcerative colitis. However, in some more isolated areas, such as Valtellina or the South-West areas, we can do better, also by increasing the level of education and information of doctors and patients”.

Spread knowledge

This is in fact one of the other points highlighted by the experts: spreading a widespread culture on the role of new therapies among doctors, promoting awareness on the correct management of ulcerative colitis. The objective is to improve therapeutic appropriateness and personalization of care. “In this way we can contribute – he concludes Except Leogeneral director of Amici Italia – to achieve the objectives of integration and equity in the management of chronic pathologies, as well as to contain costs”.

