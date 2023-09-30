Ulcerative colitis: how to improve patient care

At a certain point in the life of a young person, between the ages of 15 and 30, an inflammatory reaction is triggered which gives rise to ulcers in the colon. And the Ulcerative colitisa chronic disabling disease that affects around 160,000 people in Italy but which could double by 2025.

The scientific world proposes global patient care, with a document created by Edra, with the non-conditioning contribution of Galapagos with the patronage of IG-IBD and AMICI Onlus, and which was signed by a committee of experts from the scientific world , university professors and patient associations. The document contains the requests of patients and doctors, such as the creation of health policies based on data relating to the sustainability of care, the drafting of a national register of the pathology for an updated estimate of the total number of patients in the national territory.

«It is necessary to optimize available resources by taking into account the direct and indirect costs of the disease. Thinking in terms of personalizing care, improving therapeutic appropriateness and early identifying patients who need advanced therapies” he explains Alessandro ArmuzziProfessor of Gastroenterology

at Humanitas University Milan and Secretary of the European Crohn’s and Colitis Organization – ECCO.

According to the experts, it is also necessary to improve the ability of the healthcare system to recognize and respond effectively to the needs and expectations of patient care, establish a care network, implement integrated management with the territory, with facilitated and dedicated routes for medical visits and exams. «It is also important to spread a widespread culture on the role of new therapies among doctors. Promote interventions aimed at creating a known-how on the correct management of ulcerative colitis, with a view to improving therapeutic appropriateness and personalizing treatments” he adds Flavio CaprioliProfessor of Gastroenterology at the University of Milan and Secretary General of the Italian Group for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases – IGIBD.