Ultralight crashed, one of the victims is a pilot Frecce tricolori – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – UDINE, APRIL 30 – One of the two victims charred to death in the accident with an ultralight aircraft that crashed in the upper Val Torre is a pilot of the Frecce tricolori. We are talking about Pony 5, Captain Alessio Ghersi, 34 years old. The person who was with him would be a relative. The recognition of the victims took place late in the evening.



The accident took place around 18:30 yesterday, when some witnesses saw the aircraft crash wrapped in a cloud of smoke released after a flame or an explosion. The aircraft, a Pioneer 300 registration I-8548, had taken off shortly before from Campoformido, where there is an airfield.



Rescuers have set up a base camp in the area.



The area where the aircraft crashed is impervious and completely covered by vegetation, reachable only on foot.


