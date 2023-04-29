Ultralight crashes in Friuli, two people charred to death

Two people lost their lives, charred, in a flight accident that occurred in the late afternoon in Alta Val Torre, in the Lusevera area (Udine). The provincial command of the Udine fire brigade gave the news. The alarm was raised by some witnesses who noticed the flames before losing sight of the aircraft, which crashed to the ground in a wooded area. Rescuers rushed to the scene immediately and were only able to ascertain the death of the occupants. There are, at the moment, further details with respect to the dynamics. The operations are guided by the Alpine Rescue of the Guardia di Finanza (Sagf) as regards identification and the investigations are coordinated by the Udine prosecutor’s office.

The alarm

The alarm – it was learned from Sores Fvg – was raised by three different people who telephoned the single emergency number Nue112 of Friuli Venezia Giulia reporting the crash of an ultralight in the area of ​​the Musi range. The fire brigade sent a helicopter from Mestre to the area. Sores Fvg also hijacked a medical aircraft together with an ambulance on the spot.