Home » Ultralight crashes in Friuli, two people charred to death
Health

Ultralight crashes in Friuli, two people charred to death

by admin
Ultralight crashes in Friuli, two people charred to death


Two people lost their lives, charred, in a flight accident that occurred in the late afternoon in Alta Val Torre, in the Lusevera area (Udine). The provincial command of the Udine fire brigade gave the news. The alarm was raised by some witnesses who noticed the flames before losing sight of the aircraft, which crashed to the ground in a wooded area. Rescuers rushed to the scene immediately and were only able to ascertain the death of the occupants. There are, at the moment, further details with respect to the dynamics. The operations are guided by the Alpine Rescue of the Guardia di Finanza (Sagf) as regards identification and the investigations are coordinated by the Udine prosecutor’s office.

The alarm

The alarm – it was learned from Sores Fvg – was raised by three different people who telephoned the single emergency number Nue112 of Friuli Venezia Giulia reporting the crash of an ultralight in the area of ​​the Musi range. The fire brigade sent a helicopter from Mestre to the area. Sores Fvg also hijacked a medical aircraft together with an ambulance on the spot.


See also  Food supplement recalled for traces of 2-chloroethanol beyond the limits

You may also like

Milan, CM’s report cards: Leão plays another sport,...

Pupo goes to Russia for the ‘Road to...

What foods lower cholesterol? Never miss them

First Republic Bank at the end of the...

Five years ago the diagnosis of breast cancer,...

Vitamin B3 counteracts the physical wasting associated with...

East Naples, other works at the PalaDennerlein in...

Ultralight crashes and explodes on Mount Musi: two...

Serie A: Roma-Milan 1-1, Saelemaekers responds to Abraham...

Bologna-Juve, Di Maria out. There is Vlahovic: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy