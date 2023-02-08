Scholars are identifying as such some elements linked to a “healthy” imagination.

We had already talked about how the consumption of so-called ultra-processed foods initiate processes that have cognitive decline as their final outcome. Research on these foods continues, further clarifying the damage to health they produce. The biggest news is a study recently published in United Kingdomwhich processed data from 72,000 people to highlight how, with the same diet as ultra-processed foods, one person out of 120 would be exposed to the onset of dementia praecox. The data is up to date, but it remains to be seen whether it is only the consumption of ultra-processed products that triggers the brain inflammation that impairs memoryand which foods should be defined in this way.

La industrial production of groceries was divided into four major categories, in order of manipulation. The first includes minimally processed foods, such as fruit, vegetables, whole grains, meat and milk. The second “samples” the foods prepared for home consumption by adding olive oil, salt, butter, sugar. The third concerns canned foods, such as fish and legumes. The fourth is the one that interests us the most: ultra-processed foods, i.e. frozen pizzas, carbonated and non-carbonated drinks, fast food, savory and sweet snacks, ready-made soups and processed and sugary cereals for breakfast or as a snack. Very tasty, of course, but also very harmful to theintestinal absorption and for memory.

Previous studies had been done in mice. Now there is data on humans, but it remains to be clarified that some too “unsuspected” foods they can be defined as ultra-processed. The ambiguous side of the market is to present how energizing, associated with sport, and therefore with good health or a “healthy” imagination foods that really aren’t. Among the ultra-processed products, here are sugared, sweetened and non-wholemeal breakfast cereals, some “fruit” yoghurts, snacks with muesli and protein bars, some types of pre-sliced ​​bagged bread or still some “vegetable” milks.

It’s not just the degree of industrial handling that makes them risky for memory and the digestive system. I am also the color and the sapidity final, obtained in an artificial way. Therefore, foods with monosodium glutamate, various emulsifiers and thickeners, some artificial colors and transformations of proteins and fibers, such as maltodextrin and inulin, must be included among the ultraprocessed foods, without forgetting industrial sweeteners, such as glucose syrup. A number of recent and ongoing studies are pinpointing them with increasing precision.

