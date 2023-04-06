The dietary models of Western countries, but by now we can say that they are global diets that concern almost all the countries of the world, are increasingly dominated by ultra-processed foods (very processed and refined industrial foods): relatively cheap, highly palatable and ready to eat. And new scientific study however, he puts them under accusation again: they increase the risk of the onset of tumors and the related mortality rate, in particular as regards the ovary, breast and brain. These were the results of a study conducted by British researchers from theImperial College London and published on 31 January 2023 on eClinical Medicine.

The study and the results

This study included a cohort of over 500 thousand participants of the United Kingdom (aged between 40 and 69) who had their dietary habits monitored between 2009 and 2012 in a very specific way, and then followed up to 31 January 2021 in any case to record the trend of their state of health, in particular on the development of tumors and on the deaths of people in the group of participants. Consumed food products were classified according to the degree of food processing, i.e. from simple and little worked (e.g. raw tomato) medium or ultraprocessed (e.g. tomato sauces, frozen tomato pizza). As is always the case with studies of this type, all data and results were adjusted for baseline socio-demographic characteristics, smoking status, physical activity, body mass index, alcohol and total energy intake. That is, the final results have been extrapolated net of all the other so-called factors “confounders”which have been standardized, i.e. made the same for the whole group participating in the study.

Il average consumption of ultra-processed foods it was 22.9% in the total diet. During an average monitoring time of about 10 years, 15.921 individuals developed cancer and 4009 cancer-related deaths occurred.

The results show that higher consumption of ultra-processed foods is associated with a higher risk of cancer in general and in particular of ovarian and brain canceras well as to a increased risk of overall mortalitymortality from ovarian and breast cancer. These associations persisted even after adjusting for a number of sociodemographic confounding factors, such as smoking, physical activity, and other dietary factors.

Diet and cancer: impact of industrial foods

The study researchers put pen to paper who cancer is responsible for one in 6 deaths globally and has surpassed cardiovascular disease as the leading cause of premature mortality in many high-income countries. However, they argue that at least 50% of cancer cases could potentially be preventable and unhealthy diet is a key modifiable risk factor. The researchers state that “There are growing concerns about the potential adverse health effects of ultra-processed foods, foods that are industrial formulations made by assembling industrially derived food substances and food additives through a sequence of extensive industrial processes. The ultra-processed foods contain little or none of the whole food source and are often energy-dense, high in salt, sugar, and harmful fats, low in fiber, and subject to excessive consumption. They are aggressively marketed under strong brand names to promote consumption and are gradually replacing traditional dietary patterns based on fresh and minimally processed foods. In addition to their poorer nutritional composition, ultra-processed foods may also increase the risk of cancer through potentially carcinogenic contaminants which are generated during industrial processing, through the use of some controversial food additives and some packaging materials characterized by having carcinogenic and/or hormone-interfering properties in the human body”.

Conclusions

The authors point out that, compared to previous studies of processed industrial foods and cancer development (and associated mortality rates), their study is more complete and includes a larger group of participants, therefore it brings more robust conclusions, which however are in line with previous studies in the substance. They also state that evidence is accumulating in the medical-scientific literature on the strong promotion potential – by ultra-processed foods – of obesity and type 2 diabetes, and both of these conditions are risk factors for many cancers, including those of the digestive system and some hormone-related cancers in women. In summary, this large contemporary study of middle-aged British adults found that higher consumption of highly processed processed foods was associated with higher incidence and mortality of cancers overall and some cancers at specific sites, particularly in female organs related to reproduction such as ovaries and breasts. Although a clear and incontrovertible causal link cannot be stated, due to the observational nature of the study and of studies of this type in general, these results nonetheless highlight the importance of considering the degrees of food processing in diets and suggest that it would be it is always advisable, as a precaution, not to follow diets and diets based largely on the consumption of highly processed industrial foods. It is of no surprise to find out once again how the most genuine and wholesome foods, as Nature produces and offers them (fruit, vegetables, milk, meat, etc.), are the safest ones, in general, and with fewer problems for health and for the development of tumor pathologies. Therefore, mainly natural or lightly processed foods. The occasional and occasional consumption of ultra-processed foods can be contemplated, but it must be seen and faced with the right awareness and as the exception to a virtuous rule.

[di Gianpaolo Usai]