“ULTRASOUND 2023”: THE FIRST SCIENTIFIC AND EDUCATIONAL EVENT DEDICATED TO CLINICAL NEUROSONOLOGY IN FERRARA

Ferrara is preparing to host for the first time an event entirely dedicated to Neurosonology, a key method in the study of cerebral hemodynamics and in the diagnosis of acute and chronic cerebrovascular pathologies and which has seen, in recent decades, an exponential evolution both in the medical how technological. In fact, the scientific event entitled “Update in Clinical Neurosonology. Ferrara ultrasound 2023”.

This important appointment is coordinated by the University Neurology Operating Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara in close collaboration with the Hospital Operating Unit of the Cona Hospital and with the Ferrara Future in Research Consortium. The event received the patronage of the University of Ferrara, the University Hospital of Ferrara, the Local Health Authority of Ferrara and the Italian Society of Neurology (SIN).

Clinical Neurosonology uses non-invasive ultrasound methods for the study of cerebral vessels, including the microcirculation, and brain tissue. In the last 20 years the fields of application of Neurosonology have greatly expanded, and now also include opportunities for diagnosis in critical neurological patients (for example in a Stroke Unit or in Resuscitation), monitoring and management of the post-acute outpatient patient, and the study of the orbit, in what is called Neuroophthalmosonology.

The Ferrara Ultrasound 2023 event was born with the intention of disseminating and transmitting the passion and knowledge for Clinical Neurosonology to doctors, structured and in training with various specializations, physicists, and technicians of Cardiovascular Pathophysiology, Medical Radiology, Neurophysiopathology, who wish to learn, develop or consolidate their skills and notions regarding neurosonology. With these educational and training premises, Ferrara Ultrasound 2023 foresees a path including a Basic Course in Neurosonology, a Conference and an Advanced Course with particular attention to the study methodology of extra- and intra-cranial circulation and of the orbit, to the prognostic role of Ultrasounds in the disease neurological (stroke, multiple sclerosis), in order to guide – step by step – the training of the participants starting from the physical basis of ultrasound to the most advanced techniques.

The main objectives of the event are: to include Neurosonology alongside neurological clinical decision-making processes and to provide participants with both an update on the opportunities for using ultrasound in the neurological field and a basic experience on the use of ultrasound in Neurosonology.

INFORMATION.

The Scientific Directors of the event are Maura Pugliatti, Cristiano Azzini, Alessandro De Vito, Marina Padroni and Nicola Merli (University and Hospital Neurology Operative Units) in collaboration with Giovanni Malferrari (Reggio Emilia-Ospedale Maggiore, IRCCS, Bologna), and Vincenzo Inchingolo (Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza, IRCCS Opera Padre Pio, S. Giovanni Rotondo, FG).

The event provides for a total of 24.5 CME credits. The ECM Provider is IDEAS GROUP srl.

The Organizing Secretariat is the Future Research Consortium of Ferrara, Conferences and Information Activities Office: www.cieffeerre.it

Below is the link containing the information: www.cieffeerre.it/FerraraUS2023

