A device that uses ultrasound to calm overactive nerves in the kidneys may be able to help some people keep their blood pressure under control.

A study conducted by researchers from the Columbia University and the Université de Paris, France, found that the device consistently reduced daytime blood pressure during walking by an average of 8.5 points among middle-aged people with hypertension.

Leaving blood pressure unchecked for too long can lead to heart failure, strokes, heart attacks, and irreversible kidney damage.

The study, published in “JAMA Cardiology“he tested the device, which is used in an outpatient procedure called ultrasound renal denervation. The treatment will be evaluated by the FDA in the coming months.

The researchers expect the treatment could be offered in addition to drug therapy and lifestyle changes for patients with uncontrolled hypertension.

Read the full text of the article:

Source: Columbia University