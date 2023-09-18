Ultrasounds: Exploring the Intersection of Nature and Medicine at the Museum of Natural Sciences of Granollers

The Museum of Natural Sciences of Granollers is hosting an exhibition titled “Ultrasounds, from nature in medicine” from September 1 to October 15. This exhibition has been promoted by the Diagnostic Imaging Service of the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital and belongs to the FUSMED research line. FUSMED focuses on studying the therapeutic effects of high-intensity focused ultrasound and is part of the Molecular Medicine Imaging group of the Vall d’Hebron Research Institute.

To mark the occasion, a presentation event was held on September 15, which was attended by the councilor of culture, Maria Villegas, and Dr. Xavier Serres, an interventional radiologist from the Diagnostic Imaging Service of Vall d’Hebron and the principal investigator of the Molecular Medical Imaging research group. Dr. Nuria Roson, head of the Abdominal Radiology Section of Vall d’Hebron and researcher of the VHIR Molecular Medical Imaging group, also participated in the event.

During the event, Dr. Xavier Serres and biologist Carles Flaquer discussed the role of ultrasound in our environment. The event concluded with a tasting of Ratpenat Wine, celebrating its 10th anniversary, in the museum gardens.

The exhibition is divided into three main areas: nature observation, sonar and physical bases; diagnostic applications of ultrasound in medicine; and therapeutic applications of ultrasound in medicine. One of the highlights of the exhibition is a reproduction of a bat cave, where visitors have to find the exit using an ultrasound device and with their eyes covered. There is also a linked activity called “Day and Night Ultrasounds,” scheduled for October 7, which requires prior reservation.

Visitors to the exhibition will learn about the development of ultrasound technology through its applications in nature observation, maritime navigation, the study of the seabed, and industrial needs. The exhibition aims to showcase how ultrasound has revolutionized the study of the human body and its innovative medical treatments.

This exhibition is closely related to FUSMED, a new research line at Vall d’Hebron that focuses on the application of high-intensity focused ultrasound for non-invasive tumor treatments. To support this research, FUSMED has launched a crowdfunding campaign.

The exhibition has received collaboration and support from various organizations, including Vall d’Hebron Campus, “la Caixa” Foundation, Autonomous University of Barcelona, Granollers Natural Sciences Museum, Barcelona Zoo, Institute of Diagnostic Imaging, University of Barcelona, Universitat Politècnica de València, Teknon QuironSalud Medical Center, Mutua de Terrassa University Hospital, Hydrographic Institute of the Navy – Ministry of Defense, Radiologists of Catalonia, Spanish Society of Ultrasounds, Canon, Idneo, Esaote, Medical Simulator, Lupagrafics, Arte Play, Laie Bookstore, Carolina Alemany, Anna Balaguer, Jordi Domenech, and Gasulla Comunicación.

-xyz

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

