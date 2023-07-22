Umbria at Risk: Right to Health Compromised, Says Court of Auditors

Umbrians at Risk of Denied Right to Health, Says Attorney General

Perugia – The attorney general of the Court of Auditors, Rosa Francaviglia, has revealed that the Umbrians could be denied their right to health. This alarming statement was made during the judgment of equalization of the general report of the Umbria Region for the financial year 2022.

In her indictment, Francaviglia expressed concerns about the compromising situation of the Umbrian healthcare system. She stated, “There is no doubt that the Umbrian health system is characterized by evident criticalities that can be appreciated under a double perspective, both with reference to the incidence of expenditure and in relation to tax profiles. These critical issues are likely to result in the local community’s right to health being compromised, as proven, moreover, by the considerable inefficiencies currently afflicting public, nosocomial, and non-nosocomial healthcare facilities.”

The magistrates’ report on the economic result of the regional health system revealed an overall balance of 807,493 euros. Although this seems positive, the Court of Auditors emphasized that “critical issues already reported in previous years” remain unresolved. Specific concerns were raised regarding investments in healthcare construction, healthcare expenditure, and pharmaceutical expenditure, which exceeded the planned values.

In response to the report, the president of the Region, Donatella Tesei, acknowledged the progress made but also recognized the need for further improvement. Tesei stated, “Equalization as a summary accounting act constitutes the closing phase of the annual cycle of controls to this institution, all always based on the maximum degree of transparency.”

Tesei emphasized that the Umbria Region’s budget is balanced and substantial, considering the challenges posed by inflation and the prolonged impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. She highlighted that the achieved results were accomplished without burdening businesses and families through tax increases.

The Region is dedicated to regaining ground lost before the pandemic by focusing on cost rationalization and increasing the efficiency of the public sector. Tesei also mentioned the effort invested in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr) and the positive impact it will have on the macroeconomic indicators. Furthermore, she stressed the accelerated progress in both private and public post-earthquake reconstruction.

The situation raised by the attorney general’s report calls for urgent attention and decisive actions to address the criticalities in the Umbrian healthcare system. The right to health must not be compromised, and the government, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, must work towards immediate improvements to ensure the well-being and safety of the Umbrians.

