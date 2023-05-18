UN alarm: ‘The next five years will be the hottest ever’

It may seem paradoxical, but not even that much now, accustomed to the craziness of the climate in recent years. Therefore, while the damage caused by bad weather in Emilia Romagna is still counted and jackets are worn given the cool temperatures, there is instead “a high probability (at 66%) that global temperatures will exceed pre-industrial levels by 1.5 degrees for at least one year between 2023 and 2027”. It is also almost certain (98%) that these five years as a whole will be the warmest on record, due to the combined effect of human-caused global warming and the Nino, the periodic warming of the central and eastern tropical Pacific, natural.

Between 1.1 and 1.8 degrees above average

The average global temperature for each year between 2023 and 2027 is therefore projected to be between 1.1C and 1.8C above the 1850-1900 mean. This is supported by the World Meteorological Organization (Wmo), whose secretary general, Petteri Taalas, states that “this report does not mean that we will permanently exceed the 1.5C level indicated in the Paris Agreement, which refers to warming long-term for many years”. In any case, the Weather Organization is sounding the alarm: we will exceed the 1.5 degree level on a temporary basis with increasing frequency”. “An El Nino warming is expected in the coming months” – added Taalas – “and this will combine with man-made climate change to push global temperatures into previously untouched territory. This will have far-reaching implications for health, food safety, water management and the environment. We have to be prepared.”

The appeal launched by the authors of the study

And the extreme heat now seems to find a home in the Old Continent. In Europe, according to a study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters and led by the British University of Oxford, which analyzed data from the last 60 years, the hottest days are seeing their maximum temperatures rise twice as fast as the average ones summer: the most affected is the north-western part, with England, Wales and northern France in the lead. The authors of the study therefore sound the alarm: “Urgent action is needed to adapt essential infrastructure to the impacts of these extreme heat waves, such as that of summer 2022, which are underestimated by current climate models”. The results collected by researchers led by Matthew Patterson show a clear general trend for temperatures recorded on the hottest days of the year, which are growing at twice the rate of those on average summer days. For England and Wales, for example, while average summer temperatures have risen by around 0.26C every ten years, those on hot days have seen a jump of 0.58C per decade. The causes of this phenomenon are not yet clear. According to Patterson, it could be due to the fact that the hottest summer days in North-Western Europe are often connected to the hot air coming from Spain: this region, in fact, is warming up faster and therefore the air transported north has more extreme temperatures than in northern countries. The 2022 heat wave, for example, was driven by a plume of hot air arriving north from Spain and the Sahara, but further studies are needed to confirm or deny this mechanism.