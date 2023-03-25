news-txt”>

(ANSA-AFP) – NEW YORK, MARCH 24 – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has launched an urgent appeal for the world to modify and safeguard water resources to avoid conflicts and ensure future global prosperity.



“All of humanity’s hopes for the future depend, in some way, on charting a new science-based course to bring the water agenda of action to life,” Guterres said at the close of the United Nations Conference on Water. Unite. (ANSA-AFP).

