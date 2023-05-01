Home » UN: ‘More than 800,000 people could flee Sudan’


“More than 800,000 people” could flee Sudan, where there is an ongoing civil war. This was stated by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi. “Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that – wrote Grandi on Twitter -, but if the violence doesn’t stop, we will see more people forced to flee Sudan in search of safety”.

Army and rebels agree to talks in Saudi, ‘but negotiations still difficult’

Sudan’s warring generals have agreed to send their representatives for negotiations, probably to Saudi Arabia, senior United Nations official in the country Volker Perthes said today, although in the capital Khartoum, the army and rebels continued to to bomb despite the extension of the ceasefire. The AP website reports it. If the talks take place, they will focus on establishing a “stable and reliable” ceasefire monitored by national and international observers, Perthes said, but warned there were still difficulties in the negotiations.

