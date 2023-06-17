Un posto al sole advances, confirmed the long-awaited return: fans in seventh heaven

A Place in the Sun you can see it on RAI 3 every evening from Monday to Friday at 20:45. The Italian soap is set in Naples and tells the life of the inhabitants of an apartment building. We are in Palazzo Palladini on the Posillipo hill. Those who follow him are waiting for each new episode and below we will see what will happen in the next episodes.

A Place in the Sun: the previews

As we have just said, now below we are going to see what will be the previews of the next episodes of A Place in the Sun. A much-anticipated return by fans of the soap is expected. We are talking about Dr. Picone who knows what she is Lara Martinelli’s secret.

This one knows that the woman has lost the child. However, you cannot imagine what Martinelli did afterwards. Until the July episodes it seems that Lara will not be discovered yet but a turning point should arrive. Despite the fans asking that this be unmasked and that she pay for her faults, the authors want to wait.

There are many viewers who can not accept that Lara has hurt Tommy. This woman has become the antagonist of this season but the plot seems to be at a conclusion. In fact, the defeat of Lara arrives who will not have won it. Certainly it is still not clear when.

Ida’s arrival was seen in the last episodes aired. This seemed to lead to Lara’s defeat but it didn’t. In fact, the girl she got plagiarized and failed in its task. Lara explained to Ida that the baby with her and Roberto would have grown better.

The Polish woman who had arrived to pick up her child was therefore immediately stopped and her determination checked. From the advances it seems, in fact, that Ida left for Poland leaving the city. Once again, therefore, Lara won and manages to send the woman away.

July previews

As we said, Dr. Picone will be back. We would see her again in the series. It will be in episodes 6246 and 6247. It was the actress who plays the gynecologist, Debora Mattiello, who announced it. The meeting between Lara and Dr. Picone has already taken place but nothing happened.

Now his return after several months always be somewhat suspicious. The gynecologist has no reason to go divulging her patients’ personal information but there is one thing that could change her mind. Indeed, the doctor still hasn’t seen Lara with the baby.

Picone knows that Lara has lost the baby and has not given birth. Even if involuntarily it could unmask Martinelli. This could all happen randomly given that others also work at the San Raffaele. Among these Rossella, Luca and Ornella. A chat could unleash the defeat of Lara.

However, it is not clear what will happen to Tommy. And what will Marina want to do? Most likely if Lara is unmasked, the child will return to his mother. As far as Giordano is concerned, there probably won’t be a happy ending after what happened. We just have to wait for the airing and find out everything.