UN, the Russian ambassador interrupts the minute's silence for the Ukrainian victims and asks to "honour the memory of all the dead since 2014"
UN, the Russian ambassador interrupts the minute’s silence for the Ukrainian victims and asks to “honour the memory of all the dead since 2014”

UN, the Russian ambassador interrupts the minute’s silence for the Ukrainian victims and asks to “honour the memory of all the dead since 2014”

Al United Nations Security Councilmeeting on the anniversary of the war, a clash between Russia and Ukraine is staged even on the minute of silence in memory of the “victims of the attack“. At the end of his speech, the Foreign Minister of Kiev, Dmytro Kuleba, asks to observe a minute of silence. The ministers and ambassadors gathered around the table stand up, but the Russian ambassador to the Glass Palace, Vasily Nebenya, interrupts them by tapping on the microphone to ask to speak. And, to the embarrassment of those present, the diplomat, who had remained seated, said: “We stand up to honor the memory of all the victims about what happened in Ukraine, starting in 2014. About all those who died. All lives have a price.” Then Nebenya gestures for hesitant ministers and ambassadors to stand up to observe the minute of silence.

