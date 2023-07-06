Unapproved and Substandard: Scandal Rocks Italian Health System as Cheap Anticancer Drugs Administered

Title: New Scandal Rocks Italian Health System: Cheap Anticancer Drugs Imported from India Without EU Approval

In a shocking revelation, it has come to light that several Italian hospitals have been administering cheap and substandard anticancer drugs that were not approved by the European Union (EU). The scandal, which has sent shockwaves through the Italian health system, has raised serious concerns about patient safety and the integrity of the country’s healthcare regulations.

The investigation, conducted by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, Politico, and Il Fatto Quotidiano, has uncovered a distressing tale of negligence that has affected at least 16 hospitals and seven healthcare companies across Italy. These institutions allegedly imported low-cost anticancer drugs from India, disregarding the EU regulations and compromising patient health.

Reports suggest that the imported drugs lacked the essential EU sticker and were deemed ineffective and of poor quality. Shockingly, these substandard medications were also administered to children. The drugs were imported from 2016 to 2023, raising questions about the length of time this scandal has remained undetected.

One particular drug, named “Celginase,” was imported into Italy despite the availability of a more expensive but approved Italian alternative called “L’Oncaspar.” The cost difference between the two drugs is significant, with the Indian version priced at 15 euros per vial and the approved Italian drug costing 2500 euros per vial.

This scandalous administration of the Indian drug took place without EU or even Italian guarantee stamps, further highlighting the lack of oversight and control in the Italian health system. Shockingly, the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) had not conducted any quality control on this particular drug, raising concerns about the agency’s negligence.

It is estimated that thousands of vials of the Indian drug were imported into Italy, and patients were unaware of the medicine’s origin or potential risks. Patients were only informed about the active ingredient, without being provided with comprehensive information about the drug itself.

Out of the 16 hospitals and seven healthcare companies involved, only seven have provided a response so far. The National Cancer Institute confirmed that eight patients were treated with the Indian drug, and fortunately, they are currently in remission. It is distressing to note that six of these eight patients are children, further highlighting the vulnerability of young patients subjected to substandard medication.

The National Cancer Institute also criticized Aifa for failing to warn about any potential harmful effects associated with the imported Indian drug. The lack of communication and oversight within the system is deeply concerning and raises questions about the overall integrity of the Italian health system.

This scandal emphasizes the urgent need for a thorough investigation and the implementation of stringent measures to ensure the utmost safety and quality of medications administered within the Italian healthcare system. The consequences of such negligence have the potential to cause irreparable harm to citizens and erode public trust in the system.

As this disturbing story unfolds, it is crucial for authorities to take swift action and hold those responsible accountable. The Italian health system must swiftly address any shortcomings and prioritize patient safety above all else.

