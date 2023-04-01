If you want to get rid of cellulite, here are 3 tricks that can help you at the table: they are small tricks, but they can make a difference.

The cellulite it is undoubtedly one of the greatest enemies of the body, especially the female one, and represents a big problem for many women. However, together with ‘blemishes’ such as orange peel, wrinkles, bags under the eyes and many others, cellulite can also be fought and in some cases even eliminated.

In addition to depending, in fact, on a genetic factor, it is often also caused by lifestyle and dietso if some are used arrangements at the table and in everyday life, one can certainly see gods great results. It is simply about change habits which can be harmful, and certainly little by little you will see yourself different even in the mirror. But what are these tricks to put into practice? Let’s find out together in detail.

Cellulite, to eliminate it you just need 3 tricks to use at the table: here’s what they are, it’s simple

I know the cellulite represents for you a problem that you want to try to solve and eliminate once and for all, it is important that you understand what they are the tricks to be put into practice above all at the table, because nutrition is one of the main causes of this ‘aesthetic defect’, as can a particularly sedentary lifestyle. There are mainly 3 precautions at the table: eat legumes, vegetables and lots of fish, drink a lot and then absolutely avoid excessive amounts of salt and alcoholic beverages.

Nutrition, therefore, is essential for the problem of cellulite. First you need to hire vitamins, folic acid, fiber and omega-3, which are contained precisely in legumes, fruit and vegetables of different colors, as well as in fish. White meat is also advisable, while foods such as sausages, packaged snacks, canned foods, excess fat and fried foods, in short, all those particularly seasoned foods, rich in salt or sugar, should be avoided. Also alcoholic beverages should be limited at most, as well as cigarettes, because they promote skin aging and therefore also blemishes.

Drinking plenty is just as important, because it helps decrease water retention, which is another of the main causes of cellulite. It is better to drink plain water, but also tea and herbal teas, while excessively sugary drinks such as fruit juices or excessive amounts of coffee should be avoided. He green teafor example, is an excellent ally against cellulite, because it has an anti-inflammatory action and helps reduce fat levels.

Other recommended foods are cucumbers and pineapples: the former have a draining and purifying action, while the latter is a natural anti-inflammatory and is able to counteract cellulite in the best possible way.

