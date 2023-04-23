unbelievable, this is what happens to our body

It is the most loved food in the world and it is pasta, even if adults generally prefer the fresh one and the little ones who have a sweet tooth the baked one.

It is one of the foods that generally never fails on our tables, because a good meal always comes from a recipe that prepares and makes it in the most varied ways and with the most delicious condiments such as meat sauce, sauces, béchamel and much more Still. Sometimes the paste is also used as a natural and home remedy and this because it has excellent beneficial properties. Many people mistakenly believe that pasta is bad for you and there are few people, on the other hand, who know how it can also be good for you. This is why many times everything is done to remove pasta from our diet, above all in order not to tend to gain weight.

These ways of thinking are completely false because pasta doesn’t make you fat when you eat it in the right doses and with the due precautions, indeed it becomes an excellent ally for our health. In particular, pasta al dente is recommended in low-calorie diets. The choice of how to cook it is important for our diet when we decide to be careful and eat properly. For this you need to buy organic pasta made with 100% Italian wheat that avoids pesticide residues and at the same time be very careful that it is wholemeal because it is healthier and richer in nutrients.

But the question we ask ourselves today is “what happens to our body when we eat pasta every day?” Let’s try to find out together. First of all, when you want to eat every day it is important to consume Italian pasta which is the most suitable but provided that you do not exceed 70 or 80 grams per day. But be careful, because it is bad for those suffering from certain pathologies such as diabetes, obesity, allergy to wheat, irritable bowel syndrome. In these cases, when you eat too much pasta every day, these disorders could develop or even worsen.

Eating too much pasta could lead to some diabatic disorders with mood swings and stomach cramps because it is a food with too many carbohydrates. Don’t worry, however, because eating a little pasta a day never hurts but rather helps us to defeat stress, favors the synthesis of serotonin and melatonin and makes us absorb more tryptophan, leading us to relax and promote sleep. In these cases there will actually be benefits for our body as we will have more energy and physical resistance, all very useful situations for those who play sports when they go to the gym. We recommend never exceeding the recommended doses.

Overcooked pasta, compared to al dente, is less suitable as it slows down digestion. In overcooked pasta, in fact, starch is released into the cooking water and its nutritional properties are lost. When we eat every day it compromises our ideal weight and we can have episodes of constipation and abdominal pain. Therefore, a small amount of pasta can be consumed with confidence without gaining weight.

On the other hand, it is incredible what happens when you eat overcooked pasta every day without paying attention to excessive quantities. It causes a sudden rise in blood sugar and makes you fat.