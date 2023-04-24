unbelievable, this is what happens to our body

Bread is eaten all over the world and its goodness is appreciated everywhere, even if in general adults prefer the wholemeal one and the children who are a little more gluttonous than the industrial one.

It is one of the foods that generally never fails on our tables, because it serves to quench hunger after some of our recipes and is used in delicious recipes such as pizza, bread sticks, salty crackers and much more. Sometimes bread is also used as a natural and home remedy and this is because it has so many beneficial properties. Many people mistakenly believe that bread is only bad for you and there are few, however, who know how it is also good for you. Also for this reason, sometimes everything is done to eliminate bread from our diet, above all in order not to go on to gain weight.

These assumptions are generally false because bread does not make you fat when taken in the right doses and with due attention, indeed it becomes an excellent food for our health. In particular, wholemeal bread is also recommended for those who carry out low-calorie diets. Choosing the wholemeal one is important for our diet when you make a choice with care and also eat very carefully. This is why it is necessary to buy wholemeal bread which has at least 6% fiber among its ingredients and at the same time it is necessary to look carefully if it contains sugars.

But the question we ask ourselves today is the following: “What happens to our body when we eat bread every day?” Let’s try to figure it out together. First of all, when you want to eat every day it is important to use wholemeal bread which is the most suitable but provided that you do not exceed 150 or 200 grams per day. But be careful, because it is bad for those with certain pathologies such as diabetes, gluten intolerance, celiac disease, obesity problems. In these cases, when you eat too much bread every day, you could have or even worsen these disorders.

Eating too much bread could cause some ailments such as nerve damage, cardiovascular disease and kidney failure especially the white one which has a high glycemic index. Don’t worry, though, because eating a little bread a day never hurts but actually helps us fight cellular aging and brings energy to the muscles and brain. In these cases it is good for our body as we could have more energy and physical resistance, which are very important for those who go to the gym or play sports. However, we always recommend never exceeding the recommended quantity.