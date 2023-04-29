unbelievable this is what happens to our body

Drinking water every day is very important for our health because we digest better, eliminate metabolic waste and have more elastic skin as toxins and bacteria go away. A glass of water in the morning on an empty stomach, for example, is highly recommended to awaken our body and prepare it for the day’s efforts. Experts recommend taking at least 8 glasses of water throughout the day, not all at once but in small sips and well distributed from the morning until the evening before going to sleep.

A little water before eating helps to lose weight as it seems to do less and promotes satiety before time. A few sips of water, on the other hand, while we work with our memory helps us to make our mind work better. Today there are many types of water on the market and in the supermarket it’s not always easy to choose the right one because, generally taken by savings, we bring home packets of water whose label we don’t read. Not everyone knows it but it is very important instead to read the labels found on bottles of water because they tell us what it contains in detail.

There are many people who have no problem drinking sparkling water every day without knowing what can really happen to them. In this article we will try to make you aware of the health consequences faced by those who drink sparkling water every day. In reality this type of water does not hurt but like all things it is good to consume it without exaggerating especially when you suffer from some particular health problems related above all to the stomach.

Carbon dioxide is present in sparkling water, the bubbles of which can cause abdominal swelling which is sometimes accompanied by pain and gastric dilatation. Just the bubbles of this water, in fact, can give an expansion of the gastric walls. Also for this reason, drinking sparkling water is not recommended for those with digestive system diseases such as gastritis, ulcers and gastroesophageal reflux. In these cases it is always good to use good natural and low mineral water which is not carbonated and does not have the classic bubbles.

In conclusion, it is incredible what drinking sparkling water every day can do to your teeth. You have to be very careful because precisely due to the presence of carbon dioxide it can ruin the enamel of your teeth. Don’t worry, though, because all this only happens when you consume it in excessive quantities. The advice is never to have more than 3 glasses of sparkling water during the day and in any case not every day. If drunk without exaggerating, this water could fight cholesterol, kidney stones and even diabetes.