unbelievable this is what happens to our body

For us, pasta is the most important food that has been part of our diet for centuries and many people cannot help but bring it to the table. In addition to being many types of pasta, there are also many recipes that suggest how to cook it to bring it to the table. It can be prepared in many ways which can be very simple like when you cook pasta with tomato sauce but also very complex like when you prepare it in the oven and it also takes a little more time to make it.

The secret of cooking pasta to perfection is to never let it overcook and to put it on the plate at the right time. In general, for this reason it is always a good idea to follow the instructions on the minutes needed for cooking that are found on the pasta package. It is therefore always good to remove the pasta from the heat before it overcooks and therefore when it is al dente because in this case, in addition to being good for our health, it can be taken without creating problems for our digestion. Attention should always be paid to the condiments that are used to prepare the pasta because it depends on these whether a dish of pasta makes you fat.

There are many people who ask us why not take white pasta every day. Let’s say right away that white pasta is generally prepared when one is ill or when one has a stomach ache, diarrhea or gastrointeritis and there is a need to eat foods such as boiled rice or tomato-free pasta seasoned with only a little of olive oil. White pasta so we all know that it’s not bad for your health.

Unfortunately, like all things, even white pasta, when you overeat it, can be transformed into a food that causes problems for our health. Eaten every day, for example, it becomes a real danger for our body as it contains sugars which, when absorbed, cause an increase in blood sugar. Not everyone knows it but excessive consumption of carbohydrates also leads to a high glycemic value. 100 grams of white pasta provide 360 ​​Kcal which are too many for a plain food.

In conclusion, should we avoid taking pasta? No, it is wrong not to eat pasta because carbohydrates play an essential role in maintaining a correct food style. You must not bring white pasta to the table every day because eating exclusively this, even if it is white, does not help you lose weight as you think. Those who prefer white pasta, therefore, must pay attention to the quantity because excesses are never healthy. You can also opt for the wholemeal variants that also contain fibers that improve intestinal function.