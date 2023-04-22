unbelievable, this is what happens to our body

It is the most loved food in the world and it is chocolate, even if generally adults prefer dark chocolate and children who are more greedy for milk.

It is one of the foods that generally never fails in our homes, because it serves to change the taste after some of our dishes and to use it in delicious recipes such as chocolates, cake decorations, Easter eggs and much more. Sometimes chocolate is also used as a natural and home remedy and this is because it has beneficial properties. Many people believe, wrongly, that chocolate only does harm and there are few people, on the other hand, who know how it can also be good for you. That’s why many times everything is done to remove chocolate from our diet, especially not to tend to gain weight.

These beliefs are completely false because chocolate does not make you fat when eaten in the right doses and with the due precautions, indeed it becomes an excellent ally for our health. Dark chocolate in particular is recommended in low-calorie diets. The choice of fondant is important for our diet when we choose carefully and eat properly. For this you need to buy dark chocolate that has at least 70% cocoa among the ingredients and at the same time pay close attention to the sugars it contains.

But our question that we ask ourselves today is “what happens to our body when we eat chocolate every day?” Let’s try to find out together. First of all, when you want to eat every day it is important to consume dark chocolate which is the most suitable but provided that you do not exceed 10 or 15 grams per day. But be careful, because it is bad for those suffering from certain pathologies such as gastritis, gastroesophageal reflux, ulcers, irritable bowel syndrome. In these cases, when you eat too much chocolate every day, these disorders could develop or even worsen.

Eating too much chocolate could bring us some intestinal disorders but also annoying migraines because it is a food with vasodilatory effects. Don’t worry, though, because eating a little bit of chocolate a day never hurts but actually helps us beat stress, improves our sleep because it makes us wake up more energized and satisfied. In these cases, our body will actually have benefits as we will have more energy and physical resistance, all very useful situations for those who go to the gym or play sports. We recommend never exceeding the recommended doses.

Milk chocolate, compared to dark chocolate, is less suitable as it is a little more caloric. In fact, even if milk chocolate contains more fat, when eaten regularly every day it does not compromise our ideal weight and this in particular when it is included in a healthy and balanced diet which also includes sport. You can, therefore, consume a small amount with confidence to gain weight.

The only contraindications and attention must be given to those who suffer from particular allergies, even if they are not very frequent.