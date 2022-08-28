Today I’m going to unpack Google’s new in-ear true wireless Bluetooth headset “Pixel Buds Pro”!It means the previous Google entry Pixel Buds A-Series It has been well received. It has a series of super smart functions such as translation, navigation, and exchange rate conversion. It is known as a Bluetooth headset with high CP value. This time, Pixel Buds Pro not only adds active noise reduction, but also has pressure sensing, The function of ambient sound detection, let me share with you my experience in the past month

Appearance design

The packaging of Pixel Buds Pro is very simple and neat. When the box is opened, it is the charging box and earphones, as well as small and large earplugs of different sizes, which can be used by everyone for their own earphones.

Pixel Buds Pro comes in four colors: coral orange, lime green, fog gray and graphite black. Taiwan only comes in fog gray and graphite black. We got fog gray this time!The color of the earphones is very charming. Although it is gray, it looks like a light green when you see it at first sight. It looks like a hazy white color from a distance. It is a color that is not boring and attractive.

The Pixel Buds Pro’s charging case is as small as the Pixel Buds A-Series, like a rounded pebble, even if it needs to be stored in a small bag. The charging box is made of matte material, it feels very good in the hand, and it is very smooth to open the box with one hand, but occasionally I feel that the headset is a bit difficult to hold when using it!In addition, my creamy hand is too afraid that a slippery earphone will fall to the ground. Later, I asked Linzy to try it out. Her first reaction was that it was not so easy to take, but it would not affect the overall listening experience. Light color The matte design is more afraid of getting dirty and scratching. If you mind, you can put it in a small bag for safe storage.

There is a power indicator in the middle of the charging box. The white light means that the power is sufficient. When the orange light flashes, it means that the earphone still has power, but the power of the charging box is less than 20%, which reminds you that it is time to charge. However, it still has only one indicator light. If you want to check the precise power level, you can only see it through your mobile phone. There’s a pairing button on the back and a USB Type-C charging port on the bottom.By the way, the Pixel Buds Pro support wireless charging, whether it is the Pixel Stand or a Qi-certified charger.

The weight of the unilateral earphone is about 6.2 grams, and it is equipped with a 11mm moving coil unit. It looks a bit large at first glance, but it is comfortable after wearing it. It is actually very close to the ear, but it is relatively small for the ear. For some people, it may feel a little bit of presence.The outer layer, like the charging case, is designed with a matte finish. After wearing it, it is easier to stick to the oil on the skin of the ear, but in fact, only you can see it, and it can be solved by gently wiping it, so I think it’s okay.

The windscreen on the side of the headset can block outdoor noise or wind. Pixel Buds Pro is equipped with a total of three microphones with beamforming technology, which can improve the sound quality of calls, even in noisy environments such as subways. , you can also use the headset to talk smoothly

Use experience

The first impression of wearing the Pixel Buds Pro is that it is very comfortable to the ear, and the connection supports Bluetooth 5.0. In addition, it also supports SBC and AAC. Use the iPhone 12 Pro, Google Pixel 6a or even a laptop to pair with the Pixel Buds Pro. The speed is very fast. After wearing the headset for a second or two, the headset will automatically connect to the device.The specifications support IPX4 waterproof level, which can cope with the sweat of going to the gym or running outside and encountering light rain.

If you use it with a Pixel phone, you can also adjust and test the fit of the earbuds through the Pixel Buds app. The system will play a 20-second audio sample to confirm that the Pixel Buds Pro earbuds work best on your ears.

Tap the Pixel Buds Pro to pause, play, or skip to the next song, and quickly turn active noise cancellation on or off. With in-ear detection function, music will automatically pause as long as the headset is removed.It is very convenient to operate, and there is a prompt sound, so the probability of pressing the wrong button is very low. If you are really picky (?), it is too sensitive.

● One touch: play/pause/answer call

● Double tap: skip to next track/hang up or reject call/stop using Google Assistant

● Triple tap: go back/reverse audio

​● Swipe back and forth: adjust the volume

​● Long press on either earphone: toggle between ANC and Ambient Sound modes, you can also customize this gesture setting to enable Google Assistant

When the ambient sound mode is turned on, the Pixel Buds Pro will amplify the sound of the surrounding environment, even if you wear headphones, you can clearly hear the sound outside.In terms of battery life, the official figure is that if the active noise reduction is turned on, the headset can be used for up to 7 hours, and the charging box can be used for a total of 20 hours. I use the headset for about six hours a day, and I will take the headset for about two to three hours. Come down and take a rest, during this period, the active noise reduction is turned on. I need to charge the earphones once or twice a week. Every time I use the earphones, I will see the full power of the earphones, and I will feel happy. Electricity feels really good

Translation, arithmetic, and asking for directions are as difficult as it gets

As a hardware product made by Google, Pixel Buds Pro naturally supports Google Assistant, but it is only available when paired with Pixel (the operating system of the device must be Android 6.0 or above). After setting, tap the headset and say “OK Google” Okay, I actually used the Pixel 6a to ask the Google Assistant a series of questions, from the simplest song to “How long does it take to drive to Chiayi”, “The weather in Kinmen”, “What is 100 minus 47”, “How to get to Tokyo Station in Japanese How to say”, and “Where is the toilet” in Korean/French/Japanese, all of them can successfully execute the command, fierce

In addition, the Pixel Buds Pro can also be translated in the following ways. The operation method is as follows: Open the Google Translate App, first on the screentop leftSelect the language you speak, then on the screentop rightSelect the language spoken by the other party, tap “Conversation” and press a headset, and the Pixel Buds Pro will start to translate the content of the conversation between the two parties. The above functions are unfamiliar in foreign countries, but they can be used when they have to communicate.

Active Noise Cancellation/Call Performance

The active noise reduction of Pixel Buds Pro belongs to the group with a strong sense of presence. When you first wear it, there will be a strong vacuum feeling, which will not be uncomfortable, but it will take a little time to get used to and get used to. Google also emphasizes Pixel Buds this time. The built-in sensor of the Buds Pro can detect the pressure in the user’s ear canal and actively relieve the pressure, so that it can remain comfortable even after wearing it for a long time.

After the active noise reduction is turned on, wearing headphones in the office can hardly hear the sound of the air conditioner, the footsteps of colleagues, and can also isolate the keyboard sound. Although it is still impossible to completely isolate the sound of construction or traffic when outside, but It has been able to isolate a lot of noise.By the way, I think the Pixel Buds Pro’s physical noise reduction is also commendable, and sometimes it’s hard to get distracted in the office with headphones on and no music playing because I really can’t hear the sound behind me

In the call performance part, the actual measurement is made on the MRT, and the voice of the other party can be clearly heard. The noise of the MRT operation in the background can be obviously suppressed. The call quality is quite good, and the voice of the voice is also very clear.

sound quality expression

The sound quality of the Pixel Buds Pro did not disappoint me, the bass performance was dazzling, the bass was full of potential, and the mid and treble performance was also very clean and clear. and details

I actually listened to two pieces of music with the Pixel Buds Pro. I was afraid that Fat Group’s “Fish” had a sense of space when I heard the chorus. The drums and guitars were intertwined with the vocals of the lead singer and the background chorus, which made the whole song sound more beautiful and more beautiful. Gentle, the music is very encompassing

The second song is “The Talented Son” by Xiong Zai. The bass performance at the beginning of the song is very strong and powerful, and the vocals are clear and clean.

Edit private opinion

Overall, the Pixel Buds Pro sound quality is transparent in highs, full of vocals, and full of potential in lows. The effect of active noise reduction is amazing, and it is comfortable to wear. It is stable when connected, and has Extremely low latency and sufficient battery life, for the average user, it should be more than enough to use. I think this pair of headphones is suitable for people who like listening to music at work and commuting, and who have requirements for the comfort and active noise reduction of headphones. While the Pixel Buds Pro don’t have the gifted grade of a perfect score, they’re a pretty good pair of headphones for me!