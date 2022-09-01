Taiwanese game peripheral brand Brook has officially launched the Vivid wireless controller, featuring multi-functional button design, comfortable ergonomic design, cute shapes and fresh colors. In addition to being able to connect to Switch, it can also support PC, iOS, Android dual System mobile phone use.

The Brook Vivid controller is simple in packaging. The contents include the mobile phone special bracket, the transmission cable, and the controller itself. The multi-platform operation feature makes the Vivid controller more convenient. The current Taiwan channel price is NTD. 1,260 yuan.

For the first impression of the Brook Vivid controller, the controller itself combines the characteristics of the Xbox One and Switch Pro controllers in the grip design. It feels light in the hand, has a sufficient pressing feeling, and has an ergonomic design appearance. Its bright color scheme is quite eye-catching.

The Brook Vivid controller has a built-in macro recording (Marco) function, which can record the key combination and trigger it with one key.

In addition, the Shooting high-efficiency shooting mode of the Brook Vivid controller allows players to adjust the aiming sensitivity according to their own conditions and improve aiming efficiency.

The built-in three-stage Turbo button burst, automatic wake-up, four-stage vibration intensity adjustment and other functions, the Brook Vivid controller itself has a very strong battery life, and the maximum game time can reach more than 10 hours.

The Brook Vivid controller is available in Ocean Blue and Sunshine Yellow. The bright double-jump color scheme makes the controller look more eye-catching. It can be freely paired with Switch, PC, iOS, and Android platforms to improve Joy-Con usage. Click to create the best gaming experience.

I actually use the Brook Vivid controller to play several games. The trial scope includes fighting and FPS works. The controller itself has a smooth grip, and the long-term holding weight will not be too burdensome. Not too used to it, but understandably a trade-off to enhance durability.

Since the controller itself has a built-in Macro function, you can record key combinations to reduce the sequence. The function is so convenient that you can’t go back after using it.

