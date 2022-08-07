In addition to focusing on sound quality when buying a speaker, volume, aesthetics, intuitive operation and the use of multiple devices are very important. Agui from the YouTube channel “Shortwear 3C Group”out of the boxThe “KEF LSX II” wireless Hi-Fi (referring to high-fidelity sound quality) audio system has a lava color, and the edges and corners are designed in a rounded way to reduce the established “edge and corner” impression. Holes can be purchased separately according to the situation.

KEF LSX II has a variety of connection methods, which can be connected to optical fiber interface, Type-C, 3.5mm, HDMI, network jack, subwoofer jack, main and sub speaker connection holes, and can also be connected wirelessly. (Retrieved from YouTube channel “Pants 3C Group”)

The back of KEF LSX II has optical port, Type-C, 3.5mm, HDMI, network port, subwoofer port, main and sub-speaker connection holes, main and sub-speaker wireless connection keys, etc. The hole can also be quickly connected to a laptop or desktop computer.

The KEF LSX II can be easily connected to a laptop or desktop computer through the Type-C jack to enjoy great sound. (Retrieved from YouTube channel “Pants 3C Group”)

The KEF LSX II has a Bluetooth connection and pairing function, among which the Wi-Fi connection method makes Agui appreciate it. The device supports the “KEF Connect” App, which can connect to most streaming music platforms, adjust EQ settings, and quickly enter the Hi-Fi world. Of course, wired connections have better sound quality. The main and sub speakers of KEF LSX II have built-in 30W treble and 70W bass amplifiers. Agui concluded that the sound quality of KEF LSX II is durable, majestic, and has a very strong sense of diving in low frequencies. The KEF LSX II is priced at 45,900 yuan.

You can use the “KEF Connect” App to control the KEF LSX II, connect to most streaming music platforms, adjust EQ settings, and easily connect with AirPlay 2 to enter the Hi-Fi world. (Retrieved from YouTube channel “Pants 3C Group”)

KEF LSX II enjoys sound from every corner

【size】240 × 155 × 180 mm 【weight】7.2kg (whole group) 【color】5 colors including Molten Red, Ore White, Carbon Black, Cobalt Blue and Soundwave Special Edition 【Wireless Streaming Function】AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, Roon Ready, UPnP compatible, Bluetooth 4.2 【Streaming service】Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, Qobuz, Deezer, QQ Music, Internet Radio, Podcasts, vary according to country availability of the service [Driver unit (single speaker)]Uni-Q coaxial co-located monomer, tweeter: 19mm aluminum dome; bass/midrange: 115mm magnesium-aluminum alloy cone 【enter】Main speaker: HDMI ARC, TOSLINK optical fiber, Type-C, analog 3.5mm AUX, RJ45 Ethernet line (network), RJ45 Ethernet line (connection between main and sub speakers); Sub-speaker: RJ45 Ethernet line (connection between main and sub speakers) The KEF LSX II is available in 5 colors including Molten Red, Mineral White, Carbon Black, Cobalt Blue and Soundwave Special Edition. (Retrieved from YouTube channel “Pants 3C Group”)

