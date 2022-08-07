Home Health Unboxing Video / KEF LSX II Sound Reproduces Good Sound with Plug and Play Easily Enter the Wireless Hi-Fi World | Unboxing New Things | Digital
Health

Unboxing Video / KEF LSX II Sound Reproduces Good Sound with Plug and Play Easily Enter the Wireless Hi-Fi World | Unboxing New Things | Digital

by admin
Unboxing Video / KEF LSX II Sound Reproduces Good Sound with Plug and Play Easily Enter the Wireless Hi-Fi World | Unboxing New Things | Digital

In addition to focusing on sound quality when buying a speaker, volume, aesthetics, intuitive operation and the use of multiple devices are very important. Agui from the YouTube channel “Shortwear 3C Group”out of the boxThe “KEF LSX II” wireless Hi-Fi (referring to high-fidelity sound quality) audio system has a lava color, and the edges and corners are designed in a rounded way to reduce the established “edge and corner” impression. Holes can be purchased separately according to the situation.

KEF LSX II has a variety of connection methods, which can be connected to optical fiber interface, Type-C, 3.5mm, HDMI, network jack, subwoofer jack, main and sub speaker connection holes, and can also be connected wirelessly. (Retrieved from YouTube channel “Pants 3C Group”)

The back of KEF LSX II has optical port, Type-C, 3.5mm, HDMI, network port, subwoofer port, main and sub-speaker connection holes, main and sub-speaker wireless connection keys, etc. The hole can also be quickly connected to a laptop or desktop computer.

The KEF LSX II can be easily connected to a laptop or desktop computer through the Type-C jack to enjoy great sound. (reproduced from the YouTube channel
The KEF LSX II can be easily connected to a laptop or desktop computer through the Type-C jack to enjoy great sound. (Retrieved from YouTube channel “Pants 3C Group”)

The KEF LSX II has a Bluetooth connection and pairing function, among which the Wi-Fi connection method makes Agui appreciate it. The device supports the “KEF Connect” App, which can connect to most streaming music platforms, adjust EQ settings, and quickly enter the Hi-Fi world. Of course, wired connections have better sound quality. The main and sub speakers of KEF LSX II have built-in 30W treble and 70W bass amplifiers. Agui concluded that the sound quality of KEF LSX II is durable, majestic, and has a very strong sense of diving in low frequencies. The KEF LSX II is priced at 45,900 yuan.

You can use the
You can use the “KEF Connect” App to control the KEF LSX II, connect to most streaming music platforms, adjust EQ settings, and easily connect with AirPlay 2 to enter the Hi-Fi world. (Retrieved from YouTube channel “Pants 3C Group”)

KEF LSX II enjoys sound from every corner

【size】240 × 155 × 180 mm

【weight】7.2kg (whole group)

【color】5 colors including Molten Red, Ore White, Carbon Black, Cobalt Blue and Soundwave Special Edition

【Wireless Streaming Function】AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, Roon Ready, UPnP compatible, Bluetooth 4.2

【Streaming service】Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, Qobuz, Deezer, QQ Music, Internet Radio, Podcasts, vary according to country availability of the service

[Driver unit (single speaker)]Uni-Q coaxial co-located monomer, tweeter: 19mm aluminum dome; bass/midrange: 115mm magnesium-aluminum alloy cone

【enter】Main speaker: HDMI ARC, TOSLINK optical fiber, Type-C, analog 3.5mm AUX, RJ45 Ethernet line (network), RJ45 Ethernet line (connection between main and sub speakers); Sub-speaker: RJ45 Ethernet line (connection between main and sub speakers)

The KEF LSX II is available in 5 colors including Molten Red, Mineral White, Carbon Black, Cobalt Blue and Soundwave Special Edition. (Retrieved from YouTube channel
The KEF LSX II is available in 5 colors including Molten Red, Mineral White, Carbon Black, Cobalt Blue and Soundwave Special Edition. (Retrieved from YouTube channel “Pants 3C Group”)

news article-section context-box”>
news more-news context-box article-section”>

Unboxing Video / KEF LSX II Sound Realistic Reproduction Good Sound Plug and Play Easily Enter the Wireless Hi-Fi World

In addition to focusing on sound quality when buying a speaker, volume, aesthetics, intuitive operation and the use of multiple devices are very important. Agui from the YouTube channel “Girdle 3C Group” unpacks the “KEF LSX II” wireless Hi-Fi (referring to high-fidelity sound quality) audio system in lava color, and the corners are designed in a rounded way to reduce the established “edges and corners”. “Impression, the bottom of the main and sub speakers has a socket for an external bracket, which can be purchased separately according to the situation.

Graphic out of the box / Galaxy S22 “Magic Night Purple” is not the previous purple, adding a dreamy atmosphere

A few days ago, the Galaxy S22 “Bora” purple model was launched in the US market. Samsung also confirmed that it will simultaneously launch the Galaxy S22 called “Magic Night Purple” in the Taiwan market on August 10. Seeing.

Graphics and text out of the box / 4K high-definition! Insta360 Link Attacks Remote Office Gesture Operation Control “The Most Beautiful Screen Shot”

Insta360, which has launched many 360-degree surround view cameras and action cameras in the past, announced the launch of Insta360 Link, a 4K video camera powered by artificial intelligence, to seize the mixed office market.

Unboxing video / Sony Dafa is good! What is the difference between the WH-1000XM5 and the WH-1000XM4 when wearing and adjusting the noise reduction function? 2 Keys

Is the Sony WH-1000XM5, known as the strongest noise-cancelling headset, a significant improvement compared to the previous generation WH-1000XM4? Chen Wu and Xiao Mo from the YouTube channel “Digital Universe” unpacked this product. The Sony WH-1000XM5 uses V1 integrated chip and QN1 noise reduction chip, which can eliminate noise in higher frequency bands, can control 8 microphones on the headset, and maintain battery life. With noise reduction turned on or off, the performance can be maintained for 30 hours and 40 hours respectively. It also has the multi-point connection function of connecting 2 units, but the dual devices can only use AAC (the patented digital audio coding standard for lossy audio compression). Like other headphones, the transmission of LDAC high-resolution sound quality is carried out.

Unpacking video / DJI Mini 3 Pro unmanned aerial camera automatically followed the car with unexpected results

I recently got a set of DJI Mini 3 Pro unmanned aerial photography cameras. Of course, many people on the Internet are sharing their experience out of the box, but it seems that no one has shared the effect of DJI Mini 3 Pro auto-following photography. , is not practical, and this time out of the box, we will conduct practical tests for car-following photography, from following people, following a car (Mazda MX-5) to following a kart GoKart, let everyone see if the following function is really practical!

Unboxing video/Google Pixel 6a’s affordable Pro chip night shot is pure, he likes this super detailed

Google Pixel 6a is finally available in Taiwan! Agui from the YouTube channel “Pants 3C Group” unboxed the graphite-colored Google Pixel 6a this time. This time, the camera did not protrude like the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. It is more stable to lay on the table, and the back cover uses a 3D composite material machine. Back, not easy to leave fingerprints. With a size of 6.1 inches and a weight of 178 grams, it is lighter than the Pixel 6’s 207 grams, but the overall weight is not evenly distributed, but the bottom is slightly heavier, and it is not easy to “flip” during use.

common leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy