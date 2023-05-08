“Uncomfortable in Schlein’s Democratic Party”. In its place Cristina Tajani

Carlo Cottarelli resigns and will no longer be a senator of the Democratic Party, the party with which he was elected. An economist lent to politics, Cottarelli had chosen to run because he said: «Italy is at a crossroads. For me, being progressive means putting social justice at the center of politics. Now instead he announces “resignation without second thoughts».

This was announced by the economist himself interviewed on Che tempo che fa, on Rai3, explaining that the Catholic University had “asked him to direct a program for the education of social and economic sciences aimed at high school students”. For this he has decided to resign.

“This thing – added Cottarelli – unfortunately is not compatible with the Senate, and I have decided to give up the position of senator: I will resign next week”.

«I would go and do it for free, it is done out of a spirit of service. It consists of having 15-20 senior characters who have had a brilliant career, I call them senators of culture, who would go to visit schools all over Italy, to talk about economics, law, the constitution, and how these things are communicated,” he explained Cottarelli.

«It doesn’t seem right to me to change party, I was elected in the proportional system, the people did not vote for my name but for the party», said the senator elected in Milan, explaining the decision to resign. Elected in September with the Democratic Party, the economist revealed that «offers have been made to move me to other groups, I won’t say which ones but it’s quite intuitive: they are not in the majority nor is the 5 star Movement ». Cottarelli smiled when Fabio Fazio said he could only be the Third pole of Action and Italy alive.

«I respect Elly Schlein very much, he is doing the right thing in moving the Democratic Party further to the left, going to represent a social part that is perhaps under-represented now. The question is my position: there are differences that have arisen with the Democratic Party, one of these concerns for example the role that merit must have in society and in the economy. In the 2008 Democratic Party values ​​document, the role of merit was greatly emphasized. In the most recent documents, that of January e in Schlein’s motion, the criterion of merit has somewhat disappeared, even the criterion of merit is somewhat criticized» explained Cottarelli.

«I think it’s important that everyone does what they can do as best they can, I think I can be more useful to the country in my role as a talking cricket, as a popularizer. Maybe it hasn’t been like this in the past, but in this historical moment there is an extreme conflict between the minority and the opposition – explained the economist talking about what let him down in his brief experience in Parliament -: I will give some examples, it is the practice for minorities to present amendments, I have seen that they are systematically rejected. As much as, often minorities propose amendments almost only to filibuster. I expected a less confrontational attitude. Then being a biased man gives less credibility to the things you say.”

Cottarelli sought comfort in his mentor Enrico Letta, who had nominated him: «He had advised me to see something abroad. This thing came at the right time, it’s a program I believe in a lot and it can be useful for the country”.

«It is right that that seat returns to the Democratic Party. Inter alia the first not elected is a very good person, Cristina Tajani, who teaches at the Politecnico di Milano, and is also quite close to the Elly Schlien area. Then she is a woman, gender equality is also improved », the senator told Che Tempo that she does her.

It is not a bolt from the blue for the dem, warned in time but not generous with immediate comments. After Enrico Borghi’s move from Pd to Italia Viva, Cottarelli (who had supported Stefano Bonaccini in the race for party secretariat) had already expressed unease – also in an interview with Corriere della Sera – which is confirmed in the announced resignations and which has an explicit explanation: the economist does not recognize himself in the line of the current leader, Elly Schlein, who informed last Tuesday together with the group leader Boccia and the President of the Senate la Russa, while today there was space to explain about forty people» and to send a whatsapp to everyone.

