The Long March 5B rocket will return to atmosphere next weekend. The Beijing government said the return will be closely tracked, but still poses minimal risk to anyone on the ground.

The rocket was launched last Sunday to bring a new laboratory module into orbit, destined for the Chinese space station under construction.

This is the third flight of the most powerful rocket made by China, following the inaugural launch in 2020. As happened during its first two flights, the entire main stage of the rocket – which is 30 meters long and weighs 22 tons – has already reached low orbit and is expected to fall back towards Earth once atmospheric friction has slowed it down, according to American experts.

Eventually, the rocket’s body will disintegrate, but overall the object is large enough to allow numerous fragments to reach the surface of our planet. According to an analysis by US specialists, the debris rain should fall on an area of ​​about 2,000 km in length by about 70 km in width. It is still impossible to estimate the crash zone, although as the event approaches, in the last few hours it will be possible to narrow the forecast of the area of ​​the impact zone.

Low risk of ending up in inhabited areas

At present, the overall risk to people and property on the ground is quite low, given that 75 percent of the earth’s surface in the potential debris path is water, desert or jungle, aerospace analyst Ted told reporters. Muelhaupt at a press conference.

However, there is still a possibility that pieces of the rocket will fall on a populated area, as happened in May 2020 when fragments of another Chinese 5B Long March vector fell on the Ivory Coast, damaging several buildings in the West African nation. but not causing any injuries.