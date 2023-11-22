Uncovering Insights into Spondyloarthritis: A Key Research Update from ACR Convergence 2023

The continued study of these diseases is essential to better understand their mechanisms and advance the development of effective treatments.

By: Mariana Mestizo Hernandez

November 21, 2023

At the leading rheumatology event ACR Convergence 2023, a wide range of key topics within the specialty were explored. Among the notable contributions, the study led by Dr. Hillary Norton, rheumatologist and medical director of Inspire Medical Group, who presented significant research on spondyloarthropathies, stood out.

“As part of the treatment and research network of the spondyloarthritis we did a meta-analysis and a review of the literature, looking for what factors of the spondyloarthritis axial are more likely to receive these diagnoses, since there is a long delay and it is very important that we identify these patients earlier.”

The specialist expressed that the research presented will serve as a platform to establish connections with primary care and other specialties, helping them identify possible diagnoses of this condition. It should be noted that this project represents the first of its kind that has been implemented in North America.

SPARTAN

On the other hand, he mentioned that the analysis that is within the Research and Treatment Network of Spondyloarthritis of North America (SPARTAN), extensive work is underway ranging from basic science to clinical science.

Watch the full interview here.

The objective is to advance in the knowledge of the disease, covering both the spondyloarthritis ankylosing like spondyloarthritis non-radiographic axial, both inflammatory conditions of the spine that are often underdiagnosed.

Preliminary study results

“The two most recurrent factors when receiving a diagnosis of spondyloarthritis axial, were having sacroiliitis and being positive in an HLA-B27 study, these results added to a positive MRI or x-ray, are very helpful when making a diagnosis.”

To conclude, it is emphasized that MRI is not essential to achieve this diagnosis, nor is the HLA-B27 test. However, performing it can increase the chances of obtaining an accurate diagnosis.

About axial spondyloarthritis

The Spondyloarthritis Axial (axSpA) is a chronic rheumatic disease that impacts the axial skeleton, characterized by inflammation in various joints, generating intense pain, stiffness and fatigue. Its main area of ​​​​affection is the spine and sacroiliac joints. Negligence in the treatment of spinal injuries can lead to the so-called ‘bamboo spine’.

This disease usually manifests itself in young adults, coinciding with the beginning of working life. There are two subtypes: radiographic axSpA (r-axSpA), known as ankylosing spondylitis (AS), which shows visible damage on x-rays of the sacroiliac joints, and non-radiographic axSpA (nr-axSpA), where such damage is not evident on the images.

In addition to inflammation in the joints of the spine and pelvis, the spondyloarthritis Axial infection can lead to other manifestations such as enthesitis, peripheral arthritis, dactylitis, uveitis, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease and osteoporosis. The complexity of the symptoms highlights the need for early diagnosis and a comprehensive approach in the management of this condition to improve the quality of life of those affected.

Complementary source here.

