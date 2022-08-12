The Ministry of Health has issued a new communication for a food recall concerning a frozen dessert. Here are the details.

The official website of the Ministry of Health yesterday released a new communication concerning a food recall. The product in question concerns a frozen dessert. Frozen products are very popular especially for those who do not have much time to spend in the kitchen and consumers are invited to pay attention. Below are the details of the food recall.

Food recall: frozen dessert withdrawn due to undeclared allergen

The communication of the food recall concerns the Gluit brand and the product is the Hazelnut bomb, food found in the frozen food department. Said dessert is produced by Celiaco.M SRL and the mistake was made in the C.da Selva SNC – 86025 Ripalimosani (CB) plant. The hazelnut bomb to watch out for is the 105 gram pack. The affected lots that are to be collected are:

08422 tmc 25/03/2023

10422 tmc 14/04/2023

11622 tmc 26/04/2023

18222 tmc 01/07/2023

The food recall concerns the presence of a undeclared allergen on the label, or rather the milk in the ingredient “hazelnut cream”. Among the warnings indicated by the Ministry of Health, with reference to the lots indicated above, consumers are invited to bring the product concerned back to the point of purchase. The communication was arranged in such a way as to protect against possible risks related to subjects who are lactose intolerant.

Cause and symptoms of lactose intolerance

L’Lactose intolerance it is usually caused by the presence of an insufficient amount of an enzyme produced in the small intestine: lactase. It is possible to have low levels of lactase and still be able to digest dairy products. But if the levels are too low, you become lactose intolerant, resulting in symptoms after eating or drinking dairy products. Signs and symptoms usually begin 30 minutes to two hours after eating or drinking foods that contain it. The most common signs and symptoms are: