Under 19 European Championships, Spain-Italy 2-3: Lipani takes the Azzurrini to the final! It will be a challenge to Portugal

The midfielder’s goal five minutes from the end decreed the victory of Bollini’s boys, who reached the Lusitanians in the final.

13 lug 2023

Italy beats Spain 3-2 in the semifinal of the Under 19 European Football Championship and reaches Portugal in the final. The Azzurrini defeat the Iberians thanks to the goal in the 85th minute Lipani. The other Italian markings are by vineyard at 52′ e Slightly in the 66th minute, while for the Spaniards Barbera scored in the 58th minute and Regonesi’s own goal in the 74th minute. Thus Bollini’s boys meet the Lusitanians (5-0 over Norway in the other semifinal).

The
semifinal of the Under 19 European Championships The football match between Spain and Italy ends with the result of 3-2 for the Azzurrini, who thus reach Portugal in the final (winning 5-0 against Norway).

In the frame of the Ta’Qali Stadium, S
amuele Vignato and Esposito they nearly scored several times already in the first minutes, with Aleman good at denying the advantage. The Spaniards fail to create chances throughout the first half, while i
Bollini boys they become even more dangerous before the double whistle with Pisilli. At the start of the second half, the match was unlocked: Vignato moved the ball to the left, entered the area and beat the guilty Iberian goalkeeper.

The goal immediately wakes up Spain, who commit first
Mastrantonio with a right foot from outside Barbera, then equalized the score in the 58th minute with the number 9, able to control in the box and let go of an unstoppable right foot into the top corner. In the 63rd minute Hasa hit the crossbar, thanks to the deflection of the opposing goalkeeper, but not even three minutes later
Slightly score: the midfielder controls to the limit, passes between two opponents and anticipates everyone with a delicious striker touch. Less than ten minutes and it’s 2-2: a free kick on the frontline triggers a double aerial deflection in the Italian area, with
Regonesi that he bags in his own door. The decisive goal comes five from the end, when the substitute appears on the developments of a corner kick
Lipani who makes it 3-2 and takes his team to the final, where there is still Portugal, first place in Italy’s group. The match will be Sunday 16 July at 21.

