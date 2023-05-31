Under 20 World Cup, England-Italy 1-1 in the 45th minute. Devine replied to Baldanzi

Carmine Nunziata’s Italy was 1-1 at half-time in the match against England valid for the round of 16 of the Under 20 World Cup. A beautiful and difficult game at the Estadio La Plata for the Azzurrini who on a pitch in very bad conditions they are playing it openly against the reigning European national champion, against the team that a year ago at the Under 19 European Championship eliminated our national team in the semifinals and then won the competition in the final against Israel..

First half played openly with two very interesting goals. The first, that of the Azzurrini, arrived after 8 minutes and bears the signature of Tommaso Baldanzi. Italy’s number 10 kicked off an action embroidered by a valuable assist from Ambrosino and concluded by the Empoli attacking midfielder. The second, that of equal, is the result of a nice assist from Scarlett and a deviation from a true center forward by Devine. Just the young Tottenham striker, a few minutes before signing the equalizer, had already come close to scoring by hitting the crossbar after a good play by Chukwuemeka.

In addition to scoring, Italy only had one other chance, again with Tommaso Baldanzi who put goalkeeper Cox to the test with a shot from the edge of the area. The Azzurrini had a better impact on the match, but as the minutes went by they suffered more and more from the physicality of the English.