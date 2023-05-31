Under 20 World Cup: Italy beats England and goes to the quarterfinals

Italy’s story at the Under 20 World Cup goes on. Beaten England in the round of 16 (2-1) thanks to a penalty from former Inter Milan, Cesare Casadei, three minutes from the 90th minute. For Nunziata’s national team, who also resisted in the monstrous recovery (11′), a good performance and the English knocked out. Now the Azzurri will face Colombia in the quarterfinals, who overwhelmed Slovakia 5-1.