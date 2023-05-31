Home » Under 20 World Cup: Italy beats England and goes to the quarterfinals
Under 20 World Cup: Italy beats England and goes to the quarterfinals

Under 20 World Cup: Italy beats England and goes to the quarterfinals

Azzurri ahead with Baldanzi, joined by Devine before the penalty of the former Inter talent. Now Nunziata’s boys will face Colombia

Italy’s story at the Under 20 World Cup goes on. Beaten England in the round of 16 (2-1) thanks to a penalty from former Inter Milan, Cesare Casadei, three minutes from the 90th minute. For Nunziata’s national team, who also resisted in the monstrous recovery (11′), a good performance and the English knocked out. Now the Azzurri will face Colombia in the quarterfinals, who overwhelmed Slovakia 5-1.

June 1, 2023 (change June 1, 2023 | 01:02)

