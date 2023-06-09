Under 20 World Cup: Italy is playing the final against South Korea

The countdown has ended. The Under 20 national team is ready to take the field for the semi-final of the World Cup. In La Plata, in the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, Uruguay and Israel opened the program (the South Americans are in the final by winning 1-0) and now it’s up to the Azzurri, opposed to South Korea (the match will be broadcast live on Rai 2) .

“At this point – the words of the coach Carmine Nunziata -, any opponent would be strong. In addition, it is a dry match, from inside or outside, the last obstacle that separates us from the final of this World Cup which, until now, it was exciting. In any case, we’re talking about four top-level teams who deserved to get here.”

Italy’s path, so far, has had only one stumbling block, with Nigeria (eliminated in the quarter-finals by South Korea), capable of defeating the Azzurrini (2-0) in the group stage. Nunziata’s boys came from the victory in the first match against Brazil (3-2) and probably suffered a drop in concentration and paid for the effort, immediately regaining the energy needed to defeat the Dominican Republic (3-0) in the third and last match of the group stage. In the second round came the success (2-1) over the European champions England, before another masterpiece, the one in the quarterfinals against Colombia, with the 3-1 victory signed by Casadei, Baldanzi and Esposito who projected Italy towards the third consecutive world semi-final at Under 20 level. “One of the problems, but it is for everyone – warns the blue coach – is precisely this: we play every three days and physical effort is important. The condition it’s essential to getting the better of your opponents and plays a huge role in the economy of each match.”

Not least was South Korea which, on its journey, has not known defeat: three wins and two draws, having been the protagonist of group F of the first phase where it beat France in its debut match. During the press conference, his coach, Eun Joong Kim, explained: “Italy are very strong in attack and we will defend ourselves”, announcing what his tactics will be in this World Cup which involves the use of a which reaches five in the non-possession phase, with quick restarts to strike at the right moment. “It’s an orderly team on the pitch – adds Nunziata – each player diligently performs his task. They rarely get separated, they keep the right distance between the departments and are very fast”. A team that showed its value throughout the event, narrowly beating (2-1) the French giant in its group, then drawing with Honduras (2-2) and Gambia (0-0). It then progressed through the round of 16 by beating Ecuador (3-2) and the quarterfinals by beating Nigeria (1-0). In the Asian Cup last June, South Korea finished behind China.

