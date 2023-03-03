-afp A six month old baby of Italian origins, she died in Belgium following the injuries sustained in a fall into a nest asylum. According to what was declared by the educator who had him in custody, it was an accidental fall, but the reconstruction is not convincing and the local authorities have opened an investigation into alleged beatings. The incident occurred in a kindergarten in Kessel-Lo, near Leuven. “The loss of her leaves a hole in our hearts,” wrote the parents on social media.

The heartbreaking announcement of the parents: “He will never wake up again” The girl struggled for a few days between life and death in intensive care in the hospital, for a skull fracture and cerebral hemorrhage. In the first Thursday, the parents gave the heartbreaking announcement to acquaintances on social media: “He will never wake up again. They were the best six months of our lives and his loss leaves a hole in our hearts. Father and mother will think of you always. Goodbye my baby,” they wrote.

The wounds are not compatible with the educator’s story As already reported on Wednesday by the Belgian media, given the seriousness of the health situation, a coroner was immediately appointed who judged the injuries incompatible with reconstruction and an investigation was therefore opened into the thirty-year-old babysitter on suspicion of assault and beatings .

The parents originally from Pisa and Salento The little girl’s parents have lived in Belgium for several years. Her mother is originally from Carmiano, in Salento, while her father is from Pisa. The child’s funeral will be held in Belgium. “This story leaves us all shocked – says the mayor of Carmiano, Giovanni Erroi -. We are truly sorry and I would like to express my condolences and condolences on behalf of all citizens to the family for this tragic accident. I know all the mother’s relatives, the brother, the cousins. Carmiano has 12,000 inhabitants. The mother has been away for some years now”.

