Underplanting for clematis: provide shade as root protection

In itself, the clematis is not really a difficult plant to care for. Nonetheless, there are a few things to consider. One of the most difficult tasks sometimes proves to be combining the right location in full sun with their requirement for cold feet. What sounds like a problem turns out to be not that complicated once you realize that underplanting clematis is the best solution. What goes well with these climbing plants?

You can combine any of the listed clematis planting partners with other suitable planting partners to create a colorful arrangement when growing clematis.

Underplanting for clematis in the garden

Once you’ve planted your clematis in the garden, you have quite a wide range of plant species to choose from for the clematis underplanting, and some will still flower. How about:

Dwarf lady’s mantle as a clematis companion

As if it weren’t enough that this plant makes a wonderful clematis root shelter, it’s also extremely undemanding, allowing you to keep giving your beautiful climber the attention it needs. The Little Lady’s Mantle (Alchemilla erythropoda) flowers in yellow and loves a sunny to partially shaded location. This is how he insulates the clematis roots from the hot sun.

Yellow flowering Goldhair Aster

Also impressive with yellow colors is the blossom of the Gold-haired Aster (Aster linosyris), which also appear in numerous quantities. It is a perennial that can grow 40 to 60 cm high. It is also very easy to care for, so your clematis will not be neglected.

Underplanting for clematis with carpet phlox

Have you perhaps even hoped that this impressive groundcover would make a suitable underplanting for clematis? The sun-loving plant is just perfect for these conditions and rewards this decision with an incredulous profusion of flowers in different colors that even hide the plant’s own green. The carpet phlox (Phlox removed), also called cushion phlox, is undemanding, easy to care for and hardy.

Edible plant as shade for clematis – snack on wild strawberries!

It is evergreen and will therefore also decorate your beds in winter if you plant the clematis with it. The great advantage of this companion plant is not only the shady root protection, but above all the small fruits, which are known for their strong aroma. The wild strawberry (Fragaria vesca var. vesca) also multiplies independently and flowers and bears fruit throughout the summer season. Sounds like the perfect groundcover for under the creeper, doesn’t it?

Other flowers as companion plants:

Aster

Balkan-Storchschnabel

dyer’s chamomile

Funkie

bluebells

gold basket

Light dyer’s chamomile

Purplebells

Veil herb

silver rhombus

Steinquendel

silverweed

Herbs for Clematis

Would you like some more edible plants for the underplanting of the clematis? Herbs are perfect and specifically the following:

Basil (The basilisk)

tarragon (Artemisia dracunculus)

catnip (Nepeta cataria)

Oregano (Oregano vulgaris)

sage (Salvia)

Thymian (Thymus)

hyssop (Hyssop officinalis)

Grasses as companion plants

Ornamental grasses are among the plants that do well in full sun, but like clematis they also need moisture in order not to dry out. If you want to use the contrast between the climbing, flowering clematis and the interesting blades of grass for an original texture in the garden, you can opt for the following specimens:

Bärenfellgras (fescue gautieri)

Blaugras (Blue saddlery)

Japanese dwarf reed (Hakonechloa macra)

rainbow fescue (Festuca amethystina)

Steinfeder (Stipa pennata)

Plant clematis in the tub

What is possible in the garden is not always suitable for planting in tubs. What about the underplanting for clematis in the pot? Which plant goes well with clematis under these conditions?

Blue cushion as a container plant and root protection

As the name suggests, this beauty blooms in blue-purple flower colors and can therefore either contrast with the clematis flowers or harmonize with them through similar color nuances, depending on the type of clematis you have planted. The Blue Pillow (Aubrieta) is a cushion perennial that will cover the area above the clematis roots for several years. The evergreen plant also stays green in winter.

You can find out what to do with faded clematis flowers here.

Alyssum with yellow flowers

The Alyssum not only impresses with its flowers (Alyssum), but also with its leaves, which appear in a beautiful grey-green and simply go wonderfully with the yellow of the flowers. The plant, which can grow to a height of 40 cm, is hardy and attracts bees and other insects to the garden. The soil should be loamy, but also permeable and not compacted, so that the clematis roots are the perfect substrate.

What to plant under clematis – dwarf goat’s beard

The dwarf goatbeard (Aruncus aethusifolius) grows in a cushion shape and quickly fills the tub directly above the roots of the clematis to offer them perfect sun protection. The plant is hardy, with fine foliage and simple in colour, but nevertheless striking panicles of flowers that grow upwards from the foliage.

Combine clematis and flowers in the pot – Other suitable specimens:

Stuffed Horn Clover (Corniculate lotus)

gold basket (Chrysogonum virginianum)

Hanging Pad Bellflower (Campanula poscharskyana)

horned violet (Viola horned)

Veil (Gypsophila)

Spanish daisy (Erigeron karvinskianus)

Steinfeder (Stipa pennata)

carpet phlox (Phlox removed)

You can read here what you should know about pruning clematis.