«There is no need to worry, but we continue to maintain a certain degree of attention at all times. Many tampons in homes, higher numbers”

«There is no need to worry, but we continue to always maintain a certain degree of attention» he plays down Stephanie Salmaso, milestone of AIE, the Association of Italian Epidemiologists. Let us not forget, he adds cautiously, to persevere with the due precautions “when I’m there particularly vulnerable peopleespecially in nursing homes for the elderly, where local outbreaks are very dangerous”.

These viruses have accustomed us to a fluctuating situation. After a couple of weeks of descent there is a new increase. Is that the case this time too?



«This week the aggregate numbers provided by the monitoring have risen by 10% compared to the previous 7 days. The highest value was recorded on Tuesday 22 November with over 50 thousand cases. However, the weekly deadline of the bulletin did not allow us to immediately highlight the new peak».

What can be predicted?



«The weekly incidence is always quite high, around 380 new positives per 100 thousand inhabitants, in certain regions there are much higher frequencies. It is highly plausible that new infections are underestimated, and not everywhere with the same margin of error, given the availability of quick swabs to be done at home without the intervention of health personnel”.

Are reinfections frequent? «Yes, about 20%. They indicate that people who have already fallen ill have little protection, even less than the vaccinated.

Does the vaccine remain in first place even in a descending phase like the one just passed?



«It is to be considered the priority and all people over 60 should also make the second booster. The evidence is now consolidated that protection against infection is now limited, while it was high against circulating viruses at the time the vaccines were developed. So even the vaccinated are not completely immune. And this must be remembered when evaluating whether or not to take another dose. The answer is yes, of course.”

Everything depends on us, now more than ever?



“What will make the difference in viral circulation will be our behaviors. The mask must be worn in risk situations. And let’s not neglect the vaccination against the flu which promises to make a great comeback compared to a two-year period of peace”.

The government is thinking of predicting that after 5 days without symptoms the positives can come out of isolation without a negative swab. What do you think?



“In reality, there is no solid evidence that people do not transmit the virus, especially if they are still positive for rapid tests, which are less sensitive than molecular ones”.

Then?



«Indicating 5 days of isolation for everyone is not justified. It would not seem reasonable to me for example for health personnel or for those who attend school. Staying at home for a highly contagious infection is not a Covid-related precaution. Even children who have always contracted some infectious diseases must respect periods of absence and skip school.

New viruses in sight?



"All those isolated so far derive from the Omicron strain. They are not viruses with very different characteristics.